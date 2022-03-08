Rowlett Sings
Rowlett residents are encouraged to join Rowlett Sings, an amateur singing contest sponsored by the Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission that culminates with a live final round performance on April 30 at Freedom Place Church.

Entries will be open until April 2. Residents can apply at https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/1579/Rowlett-Sings-Competition.

