Next week was supposed to mark the start of the 2020 state baseball tournament, a four-day event held at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond and UFCU Disch-Falk Field at UT-Austin that marks the end of the 2019-2020 year of high school athletics.
But those two ballparks will remain quiet next week, just as all high school venues have been since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension on all activities on Mar. 12, and later, the University Interscholastic League’s decision to cancel the remainder of the season.
It left many athletes and teams wondering what might have been and that was especially the case in baseball, where most teams had not even had the opportunity to suit up for a district game.
Though all parties are left to speculation, there were some intriguing story lines that were ready to unfold and one of those involved 10-6A baseball.
Last season was the year of the Mustangs, as Sachse dominated the 10-6A landscape en route to a 14-0 record and the district championship.
But would the Mustangs be able to defend that title after graduating nine all-distrit performers, including most valuable player Chase Alford and first-team pitchers Blaine Chapman and David Gonzalez.
Sachse had showed the effects of those personnel losses during a 3-9 start, but a program that has won back-to-back district championships and made the playoffs in 10 of the last 11 seasons should certainly not be counted out.
Thomas Kuykendall had shown some potential on the mound a year ago and had already turned in a number of solid performances, including striking out 10 against Flower Mound Marcus and also fanning 10 in a two-hit shutout against Frisco.
Head coach Chris Burrow had also handed the ball to Ryan Ochoa, Cade Harris, Jason Scrantom, Mark Anzaldua and potential closer Justin Mascorro.
Anzaldua also anchors the defense as a first-team all-district shortstop. Anzaldua actually made the all-district team in each of his three varsity seasons, hitting .279 with 20 runs batted in a year ago.
Sachse also returned second-team outfielder Drake Herrera, who took over the leadoff spot after hitting .358 with 15 runs scored last season.
First baseman Kyle Stanners had some flexed some power in the middle of the lineup and the Mustangs had also gotten early contributions from outfielders Shon Coleman and Carson Sowell, Cey Barkume, Chris Marcellus and Hayden Ingram.
Sachse has long tested itself against top competition early on and even last year, they were only 9-7-1 before reeling off 14 consecutive wins in district.
While the Mustangs were running away with the title, the drama was in the next tier, where Rowlett was able to hold off Lakeview and Naaman Forest by one game to claim second place.
The Eagles are always in the mix as they were set to pursue their Garland ISD-record 21st consecutive playoff appearance.
Rowlett, who was 4-5-1, also had some holes to fill, including those of pitcher of the year Brayden Ferrie, but returned some proven all-district performers pitcher/designated hitter Cole Maxey, pitcher Cade Denton, catcher Hudson Parker and shortstop Elijah San Juan.
Though he had been limited thus far this year, Maxey was essentially a co-ace last season, as the left-hander posted a 4-3 record with a 1.62 earned run average and 39 strikeouts in 34.2 innings on the mound. He also hit .321 with 13 runs scored.
Denton was poised to set into the other starting role in the district pitching rotation. Last season, he went 3-1 with a 2.47 ERA, three saves and 24 strikeouts and 28.1 innings and in his last outing in March, he struck out nine and allowed only two hits in a five-inning shutout of Mesquite.
Parker led the team last season with a .360 batting average in addition to his work with the pitching staff and San Juan batted .267 with 18 runs and 16 RBIs.
Parker had also stepped into the pitching rotation, striking out 13 against Sherman, Jaxon Kirkhuff had a double-digit strikeout game and Anthony Valenzuela had also been good.
The Rowlett lineup had also been coming together with Anthony Savattere and Seth Watts at the top or the order, San Juan, Parker and Maxey in the middle and others such as Brock Knoerr, Chris Collins and Joseph Perez.
Lakeview has been a consistent player in the playoff race in recent years and its 8-4-1 record was the best in the district through the early stages.
The Patriots returned a solid nucleus with reigning defensive player of the year senior Aaron Garza, first-team senior pitcher Cooper Broeske, first-team junior second baseman Amir Mason and senior utility player Dylan Hill, who might have been the best pitcher in 10-6A.
Naaman Forest made the playoffs a year ago, but was facing the task of replacing five all-district performers, including offensive player of the year Nate Vanmaanen and first-team pitcher Ben Vanmaanen.
The Rangers were only 2-9, but many of those setbacks had been close, low-scoring affairs with pitchers Alex Davila, Kenneth Haynes and JD Barrientos keeping their team in the game.
Wylie (7-7) was one of just three teams with a .500 or better record after finishing just out of the playoff race in fifth last season.
The Pirates were hoping to take the next step with all-district pitcher senior Mason Lang and outfielder Joseph Corso.
Garland (6-6-1) was also at .500 through the first month behind all-district performers pitcher Christian Norris and outfielder Cody Russell.
There was no place to go for up for North Garland, who won just two district games last season, and South Garland, who was winless.
The Raiders (3-10) had some nice pieces to build around in senior Timmy Gautier, last year’s 10-6 newcomer of the year, and second-team outfielder Ethan Valant, who made the all-district team as a freshman.
South Garland (3-6) was relying on a younger group to push them to the next level.
Every district season features an array of twists and turns that carve out the narrative of the season, only this year, all parties involved are left to only speculate.
