Entering the week, there was plenty of drama surrounding both the battle for the 9-6A championship, as well as the district’s final playoff berth.
After plenty of shuffling over the weekend, Sachse and Wylie East were tied for first place with 12-2 records, with Wylie a game back at 11-3.
Rowlett held down fourth place with a 9-5 mark, but still had work to do, with Naaman Forest lurking a game back at 8-6.
But answering the final questions was put on hold, as the inclement weather that hit the area this week postponed Tuesday’s games and left the teams trying to reshuffle the schedule, though they do have until May 2 to meet the district certification deadline.
Last weekend’s featured series was between Sachse and Wylie.
The Mustangs entered with a one-game lead in the standings, but that changed on Friday when the Pirates posted a 7-4 victory.
Logan May struck out seven and allowed only three earned runs, Jhett Creel was 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored and Chase Thomas went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and one run driven in, but it was not enough, as Wylie forced a tie for first place.
Sachse got an opportunity to answer less than 24 hours later and it rose to the occasion with a 4-0 victory on Saturday.
Cole Melton turned in a strong effort on the mound, going the distance and scattering four hits while fanning four over seven innings. Braydin Bevilacqua doubled scored once and plated another run and Creel was 1-for-3 with a RBI.
While that pushed the Mustangs back ahead of the Pirates by one game, Wylie East finished off a sweep of Lakeview (5-0, 13-1) to remain tied atop the standings.
Rowlett had the weekend off from 9-6A play with its district bye, and while it could not do anything to affect its standings, Naaman Forest made things interesting, as it posted a sweep of North Garland (10-0, 12-4) to move to within a game of the fourth and final playoff spot.
While teams were hoping to play Tuesday’s round of games on Wednesday, that notion was quickly dismissed by the afternoon’s downpour, and left Thursday in doubt, as well.
When they do return to action, Sachse will play a home-and-home against North Garland, Rowlett will do the same against Wylie East and the other series will feature Naaman Forest/Lakeview and Wylie/Garland.
Should tiebreakers become involved, the top three teams split the head-to-head meetings, as did the Eagles and Rangers, meaning that additional games might need to be played next week to determine the final outcome.
Get the Rowlett LakeShore Times in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.