Every round of games in 9-6A baseball seems to create another shake-up at the top of the standings and Tuesday was no different, and with one week left in the regular season, there are five teams separated by just two games.
After moving back into a tie atop the standings, Rowlett fell back into third place after a 8-1 loss to Garland.
The Eagles actually out-hit the Owls, 10-9, but Alexander Castaneda was able to pitch around the trouble, allowing only one run in a complete-game effort.
Garland, meanwhile, scratched across offense when it needed, scoring in six of the seven innings.
In the top of the first, Jordan Anguiano and Castaneda led off with singles, and then with two outs, Anguiano scored on a passed ball. Anguiano was in the middle of the scoring again in the second, as he delivered a two-run triple to make it 3-0.
Rowlett scored one in the bottom of the frame, as Emilio Luna singled, moved into scoring position on a base hit by Zach York and crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
But the Owls continued to seize their moments, as Harley O’Bryant had a RBI single in the third, Ethan Pullin walked and scored on a passed ball in the fourth and they took advantage of miscues to score twice more in the fifth to push the lead to 7-1.
They added one more in the sixth, as Geber Durant doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Dunnican and that would provide the final 8-1 margin.
The loss drops Rowlett to 9-4 in district play, while Garland improves to 8-5 and now finds itself tied for fourth place with Sachse after the Mustangs dropped a close 4-3 decision to Wylie.
Sachse dug itself an early hole, as the Pirates scored three times in the bottom of the first inning.
Luke Lianthong and Isaac Phe walked and Logan Jeske singled to load the bases with nobody out. Jaxon Borserine forced in a run with a walk, Brady Dalton had a RBI single and Riley Gildert had a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
The Mustangs got on the scoreboard in the top of the third when Braydin Bevilacqua doubled and scored on a base hit by Jhett Creel, but Wylie matched it in the bottom of the frame on a RBI triple by Dalton.
Sachse closed to within 4-2 in the top of the fourth, as Jailen Watkins walked and Chris Marcellus followed with a RBI double.
It stayed that way until the top of the seventh, when the Mustangs tried to mount a final rally.
Kayden Ward and Creel drew walks and moved into scoring position after a sacrifice bunt by Alex Rangel. Harper Howard drove in one run on a fielder’s choice, but on the same play, Wylie was able to record a pair of outs to close it out.
The Pirates (10-3) move back into a tie for first place along with Naaman Forest (10-3), who rolled to a 15-0 blanking of Lakeview.
Xavier Mitchell struck out nine in four innings and Ashton Wilson pitched a flawless frame to complete a five-inning no-hitter.
The Rangers offense took little time getting going, as Ty Willingham, Jaden Flores and Jason Flores strung together consecutive RBI doubles as part of a four-run first inning.
Kenneth Haynes and Jason Flores had run-scoring base hit in the second and Naaman Forest then put together a seven-run third.
The Rangers loaded the bases and Haynes cleared them with a three-run double, and later in the inning, Ramon Perez added a RBI single to make it 13-0.
Naaman Forest tacked on two more runs in the fourth, as Willingham doubled home a run and Jason Flores followed with a run-scoring base hit to push it to 15-0 and put the run rule into effect.
The only head-to-head match-up between top five teams on Friday takes place at Sachse, where the Mustangs host Naaman Forest in a huge game.
Rowlett looks to bounce back at home against Lakeview, Garland is also at home to take on South Garland and Wylie is at North Garland.
FRIDAY
On Friday, Rowlett had moved back into a tie for first place with a 5-1 win over Naaman Forest.
Jaxon Kirkhuff did the job on the mound, striking out eight in eight innings of work, with Brock Knoerr coming on to close it out in the seventh, fanning two of the three batters he faced.
The Eagles did the bulk of their damage in the top of the first inning, striking for four runs.
Antonelli Savattere drew a lead-off walk and scored on a base hit by Knoerr. Kirkhuff raced on an error and Emilo Luna was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
One run scored on a balk and Heath Salyards then delivered a two-run single to take a 4-0 lead.
The Rangers got one run back in the bottom of the frame when Ty Willingham belted a solo home run, but that would be it for the scoring.
Naaman Forest was able to hang around, as Ramon Perez came on in relief and pitched 6.1 strong innings, giving up only two hits and not allowing an earned run.
Rowlett was able to tack on an insurance run in the seventh, as Savattere singled, moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Douglas Randall and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kirkhuff to make it 5-1 and Knoerr slammed the door in the bottom of the inning to close it out.
Sachse had cruised to a 13-0 run-rule victory over South Garland.
The Mustangs erupted for 12 runs in the second inning.
Jailen Watkins singled, Chris Marcellus was hit by a pitch and Braydin Bevilacqua walked to load the bases. Kayden Ward drew a free pass and Jhett Creel was hit by a pitch to force in a run.
Alex Rangel came through with a two-run single, Jesse Ponce, Cey Barkume, Watkins, Marcellus and Bevilacqua followed with RBI base hits and Creel added a sacrifice fly.
Keith Willis struck out five and allowed only one hit in four innings, with Etahn Thompson-Nguyen fanning two in one frame on the mound.
Garland pulled away for a 13-3 win over North Garland, as Clay Hutcherson went six solid innings.
The Raiders actually struck first in the bottom of the opening inning, as Ethan Valant tripled and scored on a base it by Angel Rivera.
The Owls got things going in the top of the third, with Jordan Anguiano reaching on a double and Geber Durant drawing a walk. Michael Dunnican had a sacrifice fly and another run scored on an error to give them a 2-1 lead.
Garland pushed across two more runs in the fourth and then put a five-spot on the board in the fifth.
Dunnican doubled and scored on a base hit by Jeremiah Sanders. With two outs, Ethan Pullin had a RBI double and Hutcherson and Anguiano had run-scoring base hits to push it to 9-1.
In the sixth, Durant walked and scored on a RBI triple by Dunnican. Elliott Huss drove in a run with a single and Hutcherson had a two-run triple to make it 13-1.
North Garland tried to extend the game by rallying in the bottom of the sixth. Valant and Agustin Valenciana had back-to-back doubles to score one run and Derrick Williams followed with a RBI single to close to 13-3, but that was as close as it would get.
In the other game of the night, Wylie posted a 13-3 win over Lakeview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.