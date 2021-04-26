Rowlett and Naaman Forest engaged in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel on Saturday.
The Eagles were able to scratch across a run in the bottom of the first inning, and Hudson Parker made sure that would be enough, as they went on to a 1-0 victory.
Rowlett improves to 9-3 in 9-6A and moves one game ahead of the Rangers (8-4) into sole possession of second place. The Eagles also extend their GISD record by securing their 21st consecutive playoff appearance.
Rowlett manufactured the lone run of the game in its first at-bat, as Brock Knoerr led off with a double, Emilio Luna followed with a sacrifice bunt and pinch-runner Andrew Wadsworth raced home on a passed ball to take a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles had other chances, as they had 10 hits in the game, but Naaman Forest starter Jonathan Stringer was able to pitch around the jams without surrendering further damage.
Parker made sure it did not matter, as he struck out seven and scattered four hits in the complete-game effort.
Sachse (8-4) took advantage of that result to move into a tie for third place with a 21-0 run-rule victory over South Garland.
Nathan Darden struck out seven in three innings and Carson Sowell came on in relief to fan three in two frames as the duo combined on a five-inning no-hitter.
They got plenty of support from the offense.
The Mustangs wasted little time getting started, as Harper Howard singled home a run, Kyle Stanners followed with a two-run double and Jhett Creel, Davis Tea and Jesse Ponce added RBI singles to open a 7-0 lead.
The hit parade continued in the second inning, as Stanners, Alex Rangel, Tea, Ponce and Parker Haddon had run-scoring base hits to push the advantage to 16-0.
Sachse added a few more for good measure, with Justin Kirby, Jason Scrantom and Creel driving runs to provide the final margin.
Wylie (12-0) had already secured the 9-6A title and took another step toward an undefeated district season with a 3-0 blanking of Lakeview.
Evan Ballast went the distance for the Pirates, tossing a one-hitter and striking out six. Luke Lianthong scored a pair of runs and Jaxon Borserine and Logan Jeske had RBIs for Wylie.
Matt Santos took the hard-luck loss for the Patriots, yielding only two earned runs over six innings and Amir Mason had their only base hit.
Lakeview now stands at 6-6 and must win its final two games to have any chance at the playoffs, starting Tuesday at home against Naaman Forest . Rowlett goes on the road to face Garland and Sachse will look to end Wylie’s run when they host the Pirates.
In a game postponed until Monday, Garland (4-8) posted a 9-3 win over North Garland (1-12).
Dylan Sanders struck out four over 5.1 innings to get the win. Geber Durant had a big game, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs, Sanders helped his own cause with a 3-for-4 night and Jonathan Carroll scored twice and drove in a pair of runs.
