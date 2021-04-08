With the exception of one game, Rowlett pitchers have put the clamps on their opponents and that continued on Tuesday in a 6-1 victory over Lakeview.
The Eagles remain in sole possession of second place at 6-1 as they trail Wylie (7-0) by one game as the 9-6A season reaches its midpoint.
Jaxon Kirkhuff took center stage on the mound, striking out 13 and allowing just a run on four hits.
His offense staked him to an early lead, as Emilio Luna walked, Hudson Parker doubled, Heath Salyards had a two-run double and Anthony Valenzuela singled home a run to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Rowlett manufactured a run in the second, as Chris Collins singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Garrett Gibbs and scored on a base hit by Brock Knoerr.
The Eagles added some insurance in the fifth, as Collins doubled, Gibbs singled and Kneorr and Parker followed with RBIs.
Sachse (3-4) dropped back into a three-way tie with the Patriots (3-4) and Garland (3-4) after a 5-3 loss to Naaman Forest (5-2).
Ryan Ochoa struck out 10 in seven innings for the Mustangs, but Alex Davila matched that effort for the Rangers.
Naaman Forest took advantage of some early walks and Nathan Hogan had a RBI single to help them to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Sachse tried to answer in the bottom of the frame, as Jhett Creel led off with a double, Davis Tea was hit by a pitch, Kyle Stanners brought home a run with a ground out and Harper Howard had a RBI single to draw to within 3-2.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth, when Alex Rangel doubled, Creel reached on a base hit, Tea walked and Jesse Ponce tied it with a sacrifice fly, but the Mustangs left runners on base.
That would hurt when Naaman Forest came back in the top of the sixth when two runners reached on errors and Aidan Flores made Sachse pay with a two-run single to take a 5-3 lead and that is the way it would end.
Wylie remained undefeated at 7-0 with a 13-2 victory over North Garland. It actually took a while for the Pirates to get going, but they erupted for 11 runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Luke Wiseman struck out 12 and did not allow an earned run in six innings for Wylie, while Logan Jeske and Reese Bassinger each drove in a pair of runs.
The Owls took care of business with a 17-0 rout of South Garland. Dylan Sanders struck out nine and scattered three hits over five innings of work. Jeremiah Sanders was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, Geber Durant had a pair of triples and scored four runs and Jacob Sanders added three RBIs.
The 9-6A stretch run begins on Friday with an important game when Sachse hosts Lakeview. Rowlett is on the road at South Garland, Garland hosts Wylie and North Garland takes on Naaman Forest at home.
