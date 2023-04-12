Sachse entered the week with just one blemish on its 9-6A resume and it stayed hot on Wylie’s heels in the battle for first place on Tuesday with a 11-1 win over Garland.
Logan May struck out seven, allowing only two hits and no earned runs over 4.1 innings to get the win on the mound.
Victor-Jesus Gutierrez went 2-for-2 with a run scored and two driven in, Michael Hudgins had a pair of RBIs and Jonathan Silva scored twice and drove home another to pace the offense.
The Mustangs (8-1) have relied on a deep group, getting contributions from a number of different arms and bats.
In addition to May, Sachse has gotten good efforts on the mound from the likes of Cole Melton, Blake Limberg, Toby Schubert and Clint Burkey.
At the plate, the Mustangs have received solid contributions from Jhett Creel, Jailen Watkins, Braydin Bevilacqua, Gutierrez, Hudgins, Silva, Zach Evans and Chase Thomas, among others.
Sachse will try to finish off the sweep of Garland on Friday, and then has a quick two-game set with South Garland before a potential showdown with the Pirates next Friday and Saturday.
Wylie (9-0) still has one more game with contending Wylie East (7-2) to get through, after pulling out a narrow 7-5 win on Tuesday.
Rowlett is in good position heading into the final two weeks, sitting in fourth place with a 6-5 record after Tuesday’s 5-3 win over North Garland, though it has played two more games than some other teams.
Tyler Holmes, River Kirkhuff and Zach York have been among the players to watch on the mound, with Holmes, Connor Hi, Douglas Randall, Emilio Luna, Grady Holmes, Tristan Parker and Alex Arellano helping to lead the way at the plate.
Naaman Forest sits at 4-5 after a 15-0 win over South Garland on Tuesday and should be a factor down the stretch, while Lakeview (4-6) and North Garland (3-6) are not out of the picture just yet, either.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
