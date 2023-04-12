SACHSE BASEBALL
Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown/TXActionPhoto.com

Sachse entered the week with just one blemish on its 9-6A resume and it stayed hot on Wylie’s heels in the battle for first place on Tuesday with a 11-1 win over Garland.

Logan May struck out seven, allowing only two hits and no earned runs over 4.1 innings to get the win on the mound.

