Sachse found itself in an unfamiliar position last week.
The Mustangs, who have made the playoffs in 10 of the last 11 years, were staring at a losing record and were in the bottom half of the 9-6A standings.
Determined not to stay that way, Sachse took a step forward with a win over Lakeview on Friday, and followed that up with an even bigger victory on Tuesday when they went on the road and claimed a 6-2 victory over rival Rowlett.
The Mustangs improve to 5-4 in district and are alone in fourth place, while the Eagles fall back to 7-2 and into a tie for second place with Naaman Forest, who picked up a 9-2 win over Garland.
Sachse drew first blood in the top of the second inning when Carson Sowell singled and scored on a RBI double by Chris Marcellus to take a 1-0 lead.
Rowlett came right back in the bottom of the frame.
Anthony Valenzuela got things going with a single and starter Jaxon Kirkhuff helped his own cause with a run-scoring triple. Chris Collins followed with a RBI single to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.
The Mustangs had an answer of their own in the top of the third. Alex Rangel singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jhett Creel. Davis Tea reached on an error and Sachse then used run-scoring singles from Jesse Ponce and Nathan Darden to regain the advantage at 3-2.
Sachse continued to manufacture offense in the fourth, as Marcellus singled, moved into scoring position on a bunt by Justin Kirby and scored on a base hit by Creel to make it 4-2.
It was a familiar story in the sixth, as Marcellus again got things started with a single, Kirby sacrificed him over, and following a base hit by Rangel, Creel plated the run with a sacrifice fly.
The Mustangs tacked on some insurance in the top of the seventh, as Harper Howard had a one-out single, Darden walked and Kyle Stanners had a base hit to load the bases. Marcellus then showed patience, drawing a walk to force in a run to push it to 6-2 and that is the way it would end.
Ryan Ochoa got the start for Sachse and shut the door after the early Rowlett rally, giving up just the pair of runs on five hits while striking out six in five innings of work.
Jason Scrantom came on in relief and slammed the door, striking out five and not allowing a hit in his two frames.
Wylie remained undefeated, improving to 9-0 with a 12-0 victory over South Garland.
Bradley Fletcher struck out six and allowed just one hit in three innings of work, while Justin Fagan and Ian Sears came on and pitched one hitless frame each.
Logan Jeske had a pair of RBIs and Luke Lianthong, Cooper Widener, Dawson Cox and Evan Ballast each scored two runs to pace the offense.
Naaman Forest posted a 9-2 victory over Garland, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a close game into a more comfortable finish.
Jonathan Stringer turned in a complete-game effort allowing only three hits and no earned runs.
Jaden Flores homered and had a pair of RBIs and Ben Allan and Jason Flores each scored twice.
Lakeview followed a similar path as Naaman Forest. The Patriots trailed North Garland 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before erupting for eight runs to rally for a 9-2 victory.
Gabriel Nieves came on in relief and struck out four and did not allow a hit in 3.2 innings.
Eight of Lakeview’s nine starters scored at least one run, with Jaiden Moreno, Angel Agreda and DeAngelo Morales each driving in a pair.
The Mustangs will look to build on the rivalry win when it faces North Garland on the road on Friday before returning home on Tuesday against Garland.
The Eagles will look to bounce back on Friday against district leading Wylie (9-0) before squaring off with the Raiders on Tuesday.
Lakeview is on the road at Garland on Friday, while South Garland hosts Naaman Forest.
