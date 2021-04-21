With a little more than a week left in the regular season, there does not appear to be much drama revolving around the top spot in 9-6A.
Wylie improved to 11-0 on Tuesday with a 5-0 victory over Naaman Forest, opening a three-game lead on the field and securing at least a share of the district championship.
The suspense currently involves the next three playoff spots, where four teams are separated by just two games.
Rowlett improved to 8-3 with a 14-0 blanking of North Garland, as Jaxon Kirkhuff struck out eight and allowed only three hits in five innings of work.
The Eagles scratched across a run in the first inning and RBI singles from Hudson Parker and Emilio Luna made it 5-0 at the end of two.
Rowlett opened it up in the third, as Luna and Heath Salyards had two-run singles, Kirkhuff and Chris Collins followed with run-scoring base hits and Christian Cuevas added a two-run single to put the run rule into effect.
The Eagles are now tied for second place with the Rangers (8-3), who were unable to solve Wylie starter Luke Wiseman, who allowed just one hit and struck out nine in a complete-game effort. Dawson Cox drove in two and Luke Lianthong scored three times for the Pirates.
Sachse (7-4) sits in fourth place following a 4-1 win over Garland. Ryan Ochoa picked up the win, striking out five and not allowing an earned run in six innings, with Jason Scrantom coming on to pitch a hitless seventh.
Anthony Gonzales turned in a strong effort for the Owls allowing just one earned run in six frames, but the Mustangs were able to do enough.
In the fourth inning, they strung together a two-out rally, as Justin Kirby reached on an error and scored on a base hit by Alex Rangel. After Garland tied it, Carson Sowell singled home a run to give Sachse a 2-1 lead.
The Mustangs added some insurance in the sixth, as Rangel tripled and scored on a wild pitch. They then showed patience at the plate, as Jhett Creel, Cooper Tea and Jesse Ponce drew walks and Harper Howard followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1 and that is the way it would end.
Lakeview (6-5) stayed just a game off the pace with a 19-0 rout of South Garland. Gabriel Nieves picked up the victory on the mound and Amir Mason, Hayden Allen and Matt Santos each had two RBIs to pace the Patriot offense.
Sole possession of second place will be on the line on Friday when Rowlett hosts Naaman Forest. Sachse goes on the road to take on South Garland and Lakeview faces a difficult task when it goes on the road to play Wylie.
