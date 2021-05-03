Rowlett and Sachse entered the final round of 9-6A games having clinched a playoff berth, but there were still stakes on the line.
The Mustangs understood they needed to defeat Naaman Forest in order to avoid dropping down to the fourth seed for the upcoming playoffs.
Sachse took care of business by earning a 5-0 victory over the Rangers and then got an added bonus when Lakeview was able to surge late to claim a 5-1 win over the Eagles.
The two rivals finished tied for second place with 10-4 records, and it was the Mustangs who got the nod for the No. 2 seed via a tiebreaker.
Sachse starter Nathan Darden turned in a dominant performance on the mound, tossing a one-hitter and striking out six along the way.
Darden’s offense staked him to an early lead.
In the first inning, Davis Tea had a one-out single, Jesse Ponce reached on an error and Harper Howard singled to load the bases.
Darden helped his own cause with a RBI single and Chris Marcellus added a sacrifice fly to give them a 2-0 advantage.
The Mustangs tacked on a run in the second when Alex Rangel doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tea, and in the third, Howard and Marcellus drew free passes, Justin Kirby singled to load the bases and Rangel drove in a run when he walked.
They would add one more insurance run in the sixth, as Tea reached on an error and Marcellus followed with a RBI double to make it 5-0 and that would be more than enough for Darden.
Rowlett got off to a good start, as Hudson Parker singled and Heath Salyards drove him in to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Anthony Valenzuela went seven strong innings for the Eagles, striking out seven and allowing only four hits.
But the Patriots were able to strike in the sixth, as Angel Agreda singled and Matt Santos delivered a RBI double to tie it at 1-1 and it would go into extra innings.
Santos also did the job on the mound for Lakeview, going all eight innings and allowing only four hits.
Lakeview found its stride against the Rowlett bullpen in the top of the eighth, striking for four runs.
Jaiden Moreno got the rally started with a single, though he was erased when Agreda reached on a fielder’s choice. Santos and J.D. Barrera followed with singles to load the bases, but the Eagles got the second out to give them a chance to escape the jam unscathed.
But the Patriots came through in the clutch, as DeAngelo Morales plated a run with a base hit, Jack Nolan brought home another when he was hit by a pitch and Amir Mason delivered a two-run single to give them a 5-1 lead.
Santos would slam the door from there to preserve the win.
Wylie (13-1) put the finishing touches on its outright 9-6A championship with a 17-0 win over North Garland.
Jack Dalton, Justin Fagan, Ian Sears and Maclane Ulmer combined on a five-inning no-hitter and the offense took care of the rest.
Luke Wiseman was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three driven in, Thomas Spencer sent 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs, Dawson Cox was 2-for-2 with two runs and two batted in and Reese Bassinger added a pair of RBIs.
Though it did not affect the playoff race, Garland (5-9) closed the season on a high note with a 19-0 win over South Garland.
Antony Torres picked up the victory on the mound, striking out 10 and scattering five hits over five innings, and he also made an impact at the plate with a triple, three runs scored and five driven in. Jordan Anguiano was 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs and Geber Durant and Kanyon Allman each scored three times.
While the 9-6A seeds were settled, the immediate future was uncertain as 10-6A still had some loose ends to tie up.
After getting upset last Tuesday, Rockwall-Heath was able to hold off Skyline for a 3-0 win on Monday to knock the Raiders out of the race and allow Horn to grab the final spot.
The Jaguars will draw top-seeded Wylie later this week, and as the second seed, Sachse’s series is also set against Tyler Legacy, with the opener slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Sachse, Game 2 at noon Saturday in Tyler and the third game, if necessary, to follow.
Rockwall-Heath’s victory also allowed them to pull even with Rockwall as they shared the district title. The rivals were scheduled to settle the seeding on the field at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The winner of that game will face Naaman Forest in the bi-district round, with the other match-up going against Rowlett.
