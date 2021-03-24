Sachse has been a perennial playoff team in recent years, but found itself in unusual territory after getting off to a 0-2 start in district play.
The Mustangs took out some of those frustrations and picked up its first 9-6A victory with a 14-1 rout of North Garland on Tuesday.
Sachse scored in each of its five at-bats, but it was a 10-run explosion in the third inning that made the biggest difference.
Ryan Ochoa got the start on the mound, giving up a pair of hits and no earned runs in three frames. Justin Mascorro and Jason Scrantom followed in relief, each striking out a pair in one hitless inning.
The Mustangs got on the board in the top of the first inning when Kyle Stanners doubled home Jhett Creel and in the second, Creel had a RBI single to score Carson Sowell.
The Raiders were still hanging around within 2-1 after pushing across an unearned run, but the floodgates opened for Sachse in the third.
Jesse Ponce got things started with a single, Stanners reached on an error and Nathan Darden and Harper Howard followed with run-scoring base hits. Chris Marcellus had a two-run double, Justin Kirby brought home a run with a single, Davis Tea smacked a two-run triple and Howard added another RBI base hit and it was suddenly 12-1.
With the Sachse pitching staff doing its part, Kirby singled and scored on a double by Cole Robertson in the fourth and Creel added a RBI single in the fifth to put the finishing touches on the run-rule victory.
Wylie improved to 3-0 in district by handing Rowlett its first loss with a 11-0 shutout on Tuesday.
Reese Bassinger allowed only two hits and struck out seven in five innings of work and he got plenty of support. Cooper Widener went 2-for-3 with two runs and three runs batted in, Evan Ballast had three RBIs and Bassinger also helped his own cause by plating a pair of runs.
Emilio Luna and Brock Knoerr had the lone hits for the Eagles, who dropped to 2-1.
Garland notched its first district win with a 3-1 decision against Lakeview.
Anthony Gonzales scattered seven hits over seven innings, striking out five and not allowing an earned run. Matt Santos took the hard-luck loss for the Patriots, allowing just one earned run and fanning five in a complete-game effort.
Garland scored twice in the top of the fourth, as Ethan Pullin and Jacob Sanders reached base and scored when Anthony Torres reached on an error. They made it 3-0 in the fifth, as Jordan Anguiano doubled and scored on a base hit by Gonzales.
Lakeview got on the board in the bottom of the frame, as Jack Nolan reached on an error and Buchanan Palmer and Amir Mason singled to load the bases. Hayden Allen brought home one run with a sacrifice fly, but Gonzales was able to escape without any further damage and it stayed 3-1 until the end.
Rowlett looks to bounce back on Friday when it hosts North Garland, Sachse plays at Garland, Wylie is at home with a big game against Naaman Forest and South Garland takes on Lakeview.
