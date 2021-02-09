There has been no shortage of surprises in 9-6A basketball this season and this past week offered several more additions to the list.
The latest big moment came on Tuesday when Rowlett picked up a 39-33 victory over South Garland.
The Eagles (2-11) have long been eliminated from playoff contention, but they have always known they can still make an impact on who moves on and who stays home.
Rowlett might have South Garland heading into the offseason quicker than they wanted.
The Titans fell off schedule due to COVID-19 quarantine, and had to quickly make games up, with seven games in nine days. South Garland took advantage of its chances to move up the ladder and entered the night tied for fourth place with Sachse.
But after taking a 20-15 lead into halftime, it was the Eagles who came out of the locker room fired up, using a 15-5 run to take the lead.
It remained a defensive battle, but Rowlett was able to hold on down the stretch to complete the upset.
Corey Earl paced the Eagles with 14 points, Nathan Parra had 12 and Landen Johnson added eight. South Garland got 16 points from T’Johnn Brown, but he was the only player in double figures, as Brandon Nave and Tyson Wakefield each chipped in with four.
With the loss, the Titans (7-6) are now on the outside looking in after Sachse (8-5) rolled to a 77-47 win over Lakeview.
The Mustangs were coming off a heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss to Naaman Forest, but showed no lingering effects.
Sachse raced to a 38-20 halftime lead and then outscored the Patriots (5-8) 26-15 in the third quarter to put it away.
Dylan McKeon had one of his best games of the season with 32 points, while Isaac Brown and R.J. Chatman were also in double figures with 19 and 10, respectively. Amir Mason scored 21 points for Lakeview, who also got nine points from Devante Houston, Jr. and eight from Dallas Smith.
The night started with a three-way tie for first place, but that is now a two-team deadlock as Garland and Naaman Forest each picked up victories.
The Owls (10-3) knocked Wylie (9-4) back into third place with a 61-52 win.
Garland took control during the middle quarters, outscoring the Pirates 25-13 to turn a three-point game into a 44-29 advantage.
Kobe Bratton had a big game for the Owls with 22 points, with Zuby Ejiofor scoring 14 and Jordan Hudson recording nine.
Kobe Wiggins tallied 22 points, Kwame Massaly scored 12 and J.T. Smith had six for Wylie.
The Rangers kept pace with a 79-31 rout of North Garland, as they opened a 40-14 halftime lead and never looked back.
Daylen Webb nearly outscored the Raiders by himself with 23 points, Drealyn Mosley had 15 and Brendon Mason was in double figures with 11 for Naaman Forest, while Kameron Berry paced North Garland with six.
The 9-6A season comes to a close on Friday, and as fate would have it, there will be an outright district champion when Garland hosts Naaman Forest. The Rangers won the first meeting, 66-54, on their home court.
For Sachse, the mission is straightforward, as they know that a win over rival Rowlett puts them in the playoffs.
South Garland, meanwhile, must hope for a second Eagles upset of the week and then take care of its own business against Wylie.
FRIDAY
A wild night in 9-6A basketball resulted in chaos in the standings heading into the final week of the regular season.
In the most dramatic finish of the night, Naaman Forest got a 3-pointer from Autavius Hobbs as time expired to lift them to a 49-48 victory over the Mustangs.
The dramatics overshadowed some of Sachse’s own late-game heroics, as Vaydin Maldonado had made a nice pass to a cutting Isaac Brown for a layup that had given the Mustangs a two-point lead with just 3.4 seconds left.
That proved to be enough time for Naaman Forest, though, who had suffered a last-second loss of its own in its last outing against Lakeview.
Hobbs paced the Rangers with 18 points, Devean Deal had 14 and Drealyn Mosley added eight, while the Mustangs got 16 points from Dylan McKeon, 11 from Brown and eight from R.J. Chatman.
Naaman Forest was able to move into a tie for the top spot after South Garland knocked off Garland, 66-62.
The Colonels led 26-20 at halftime, and while it stayed close throughout the second half, they were able to hang on until the end.
T’Johnn Brown had a big night for South Garland with 24 points, Quinton Perkins and Jalil Brown each tallied 12 and Brandon Nave added nine. The Owls got 16 points from Zuby Ejiofor, 14 from Ugo Ejiofor and eight each from Aaron King and Kobe Bratton.
Wylie joined the crowd atop the standings with a 71-51 win over North Garland. The game was much tougher than the final score indicated, as the teams were tied at 29-29 at halftime, but the Pirates were able to reel off a 22-4 run in the third quarter and that was the difference.
Kobe Wiggins had 21 points, Jordan Hudgins scored 12 and Messay Gharbin chipped in with nine for Wylie. Meka Bielonwu paced the Raiders with 15 points, followed by William Knuckles with 12 and Emmanuel Gibson with 11.
Lakeview (5-7) kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 52-51 victory over Rowlett. The Eagles (1-11) got off to a great start and led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter. But the Patriots chipped away from there and were able to pull out the one-point win.
Dallas Smith had 16 points, William Kamara scored 12 and Amir Mason added seven for Lakeview, while Jeremiah Evans tallied 13 points, Nathan Parra had 12 and Kyle Griffith chipped in with eight for the Eagles.
