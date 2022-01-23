While Friday did not feature a full slate of games in 9-6A, some teams were able to complete the first half of their district seasons.
Garland finished the first half in undefeated fashion, improving to 7-0 with a 62-57 victory over Naaman Forest.
The Rangers (4-3) did not make things easy.
The Owls led 28-23 at halftime, but Naaman Forest outscored them 15-8 in the third quarter to take a two-point lead into the fourth.
Garland had the final answer, though, scoring 27 points during the final eight minutes to rally for the win.
Zuby Ejiofor led the Owls with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Joshua Valiaveedu had 12, Chukes Ejiofor scored 10 and Chauncey Carter added nine.
The Rangers got a game-high 20 points from Autavius Hobbs, 19 from Drealyn Mosley and six from Coleman Craddock.
Wylie remained one game back of Garland, improving to 6-1 with a 53-42 victory over South Garland.
Friday’s scheduled games featuring Rowlett/Sachse and North Garland/Lakeview were postponed and will be made up at a later date.
The 9-6A slate is scheduled to resume on Tuesday with Sachse at home against North Garland, Rowlett on the road at Wylie, Lakeview hosting Garland and South Garland taking on Naaman Forest.
