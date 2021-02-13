In a district season full of twists and turns, the 9-6A championship came down to the final day of the regular season … for some teams, anyway.
The marquee match-up took place at Garland High, where the Owls hosted Naaman Forest with the district title on the line.
The Rangers got off to a good start, but Garland took control from there as it went on to a 63-48 victory to claim the 9-6A championship.
Garland (11-3) took a 29-25 lead into halftime and then did its major damage in the fourth quarter, closing on a 17-7 run to seal the win.
Zuby Ejiofor led the way with 20 points, Aaron King scored 17 and Ugo Ejiofor was also in double figures with 12. Naaman Forest (10-4) got 12 points from Drealyn Mosley, nine from Daylen Webb and eight from Devean Deal.
The Owls not only secure the district title, but also the top seed in the playoffs, meaning they will face Rockwall-Heath, the fourth seed out of 10-6A in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week.
There was some potential drama revolving around the remaining three seeds, but that was wiped away when COVID-19 quarantines forced the cancellation of the Sachse/Rowlett and Wylie/South Garland games.
As a result, the Rangers will be the second seed and will take on a solid Horn team in the opening round.
Wylie (9-4) is the third seed with Sachse in the No. 4 spot. There playoff futures are currently up in the air as Rockwall and Tyler Legacy split the 10-6A title and have yet to determine how they will settle the seeding.
Though it did not have any playoff implications, the other game of the night saw Lakeview outscore North Garland 24-10 in the middle quarters en route to a 52-42 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.