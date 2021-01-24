Sachse enjoyed a successful weekend, as they picked up victories on both Friday and Saturday.
The Mustangs, who have won five district games in a row, improved to 6-2 and are tied for second place with Naaman Forest, with those teams just a half-game behind Wylie (6-1).
On Saturday, Sachse rolled to a 79-64 victory over South Garland. The story was the first half, when the Mustangs jumped on the Colonels (1-3) quickly and opened a 37-24 lead. Dylan McKeon concluded his big weekend with 28 points, Kai Smith scored 18 and R.J. Chatman was also in double figures with 16. South Garland got 20 points from T’Johnn Brown, 11 from Brandon Nave and nine each from D.J. Smith and Jalil Brown.
The previous day, McKeon poured in 29 points to help lead Sachse to a 78-48 victory over North Garland. It was a methodical effort for the Mustangs, who led by eight after one quarter and then used a 20-9 run in the second to open a 43-24 lead.
In addition to McKeon, Isaac Brown tallied 11 points and Chatman added nine. William Knuckles scored 16 points and Meka Bielonwu had 15 for the Raiders (1-6).
Wylie (6-1) maintained its hold on first place with a 67-50 victory over Rowlett, who fell to 0-7.
The Pirates seized control from the tip, opening the game on a 22-4 run, and while the Eagles tried to chip away, they could not make a large enough dent, despite 21 points from Nathan Parra, 11 from Corey Earl and nine from Kenneth Jackson.
Kobe Wiggins recorded 21 points, Kwame Massally had 15 and Tyler Booty chipped in with nine for Wylie.
Naaman Forest matched Sachse by claiming a pair of victories on Friday and Saturday.
The Rangers used a dominant second half to earn a 72-49 victory over North Garland on Saturday.
The Raiders hung around for a while and trailed by only three at halftime, but Naaman Forest revved it up after the break, outscoring them 40-18 in the second half.
Drealyn Mosley paced the Rangers with 19 points, Justin Whitmore had 17 and Autavius Hobbs was also in double figures with 15. North Garland got 12 points from Bielonwu, nine from Harrison Casco and eight from Knuckles.
Naaman Forest was in control from start to finish on Friday as it rolled to a 80-50 victory over South Garland.
Garland (5-2) had opened district with five straight wins, but dropped its second in a row with a 50-48 loss to Lakeview, who after a rough start has now won back-to-back games.
The Patriots jumped on the Owls from the start, doubling them up in the first quarter and racing to a 31-18 halftime lead.
Garland used a 11-3 spurt in the third quarter to give it a chance and they crept even closer down the stretch, but the comeback fell just short.
Dallas Smith had 15 points, Amir Mason had eight and AZ Solomon added seven for Lakeview. The Owls got 16 points from Aaron King, 13 from Jordan Hudson and eight from Kobe Bratton.
There is still a ways to go, but Tuesday with be a big night in terms of how the final standings shake out as Sachse hosts Garland and Naaman Forest has a home date with Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.