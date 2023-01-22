On Tuesday, the Mustangs set a new school record for victories in a season with their victory over Wylie East.
On Friday, they added to that record, as they improved to 20-5 overall with a 67-48 victory over Naaman Forest.
More importantly, Sachse’s win pushes its district record to 9-1, leaving them in a tie for first place with Wylie.
The Rangers (6-3) had their own designs on making a move up the standings, but the Mustangs jumped on them from the start, taking control and opening a 36-21 halftime lead.
While the second half was more even, Sachse was able to keep Naaman Forest at arm’s length the rest of the way.
R.J. Chatman led the way for the Mustangs with 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers to become the all-time leader in treys in school history. He led a quartet of players in double figures, as Trey Wright tallied 13 points and Daniel Gete and Carson McCrae added 11 and 10, respectively.
The Rangers got 15 points from Drealyn Mosley and eight each from Cyruss Evans and Davion Stringfellow.
Rowlett was coming off a strong performance against Garland on Tuesday, but it was South Garland’s (3-7) night, as the Titans claimed a 63-53 victory.
Garland (4-6), meanwhile, moved to within two games of the Eagles after it held off Wylie East (4-6) for a 64-61 victory.
On Tuesday, Rowlett will look to bounce back, but it will not be easy as it hosts district co-leading Wyle, who has a chance to temporarily move into sole possession of first place with Sachse on its bye.
Naaman Forest is at home to take on Garland, South Garland travels to face Wylie East and Lakeview hosts North Garland.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
