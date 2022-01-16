Sachse and Rowlett are by no means out of the 9-6A playoff race, but they will need to get things turned around soon, as both came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Friday.
The Mustangs slipped to 1-3 with a 64-57 loss to Naaman Forest. The game was tight throughout, with the Rangers up by one at halftime and holding a 42-38 lead at the end of three quarters, but Naaman Forest was able to make enough plays down the stretch to hold on for the victory.
Autavius Hobbs had 16 points to lead a quartet of Rangers in double figures. Coleman Craddock tallied 14 points, Justin Whitmore had 11 and Ki’Lan Ryan added 10.
Trey Wright led all scorers with 23 points for the Mustangs, with R.J. Chatman pouring in 16 and Chase Upton adding eight.
Rowlett was unable to get untracked with a 65-46 loss to Lakeview.
Garland and Wylie remained tied for first place at 5-0 with victories on Friday.
The Owls got 20 points from Zuby Ejiofor, 13 from Chukes Ejiofor, 12 from La’darrion Swanson and 11 from Josh Valiaveedu in a 80-57 victory over South Garland.
Wylie broke things open with a 18-9 run in the second quarter and held on for a 51-35 victory against North Garland.
Jordan Hudgins tallied 11 points to lead the Pirates, with Messay Gharbin and Donaven Davis each adding nine. Augustine Chibuko led the Raiders with 16 points, with Chukwuemeka Bielonwu and Alex Yosia chipping in with nine.
It was part of a tough three-day stretch for Rowlett, who also dropped a 61-47 decision to North Garland in a make-up game on Wednesday.
The Eagles were within striking distance down 37-31 at the end of three quarters, but the Raiders outscored them 24-16 in the fourth to pull away.
Matthew Ellis paced Rowlett with 19 points, DeShon Harris had 11 and Chika Elongonye added nine. Chibuko led North Garland with 22 points, Bielonwu had 16 and Yosia added nine.
In another make-up game, Lakeview earned a 68-52 victory over South Garland.
The Titans led by four at halftime, but the Patriots rallied to take a one-point lead at the end of three quarters and then outscored South Garland 26-11 down the stretch.
The Patriots got 20 points from Dallas Smith, 12 from Zack Runnels and 11 each from Felix Smith and Zolan Skinner.
Behind Garland and Wylie in the standings, Naaman Forest is in third place at 3-2, with Lakeview and North Garland tied for fourth at 2-3.
The Owls and Pirates will lock horns with sole possession of first place on the line on Tuesday at Wylie. Rowlett hosts South Garland looking to get back on track, Sachse is at Lakeview and Naaman Forest is at home against North Garland.
