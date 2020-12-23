Sachse made history a year ago by notching its first playoff victory in program history.
The Mustangs still want more, and they took the first step on Tuesday by claiming a 81-43 victory over North Garland in the 9-6A opener for both teams.
Sachse joins Wylie and Garland as winners on the first day of the district season.
The Mustangs (5-3) put the defensive clamps on the Raiders at the start, opening a six-point lead after one quarter, and then using a 19-6 run to open a 32-13 advantage at the break.
North Garland was a little more effective scoring in the second half, but so was Sachse, who outscored them 49-30 during the final two quarters to ease away for the win.
The Mustangs had five players in double figures, getting 17 points from Kai Smith, 16 from Ethan Dunnam, 12 from R.J. Chatman and 10 each from Trey Wright and Dylan McKeon.
Augustine Chibuko scored 14 points and Chukwuemeka Bielonwu had 11 to pace the Raiders (0-5).
The Pirates (8-4) continued their strong start to the season, picking up a 67-46 victory over Rowlett (2-6).
The Owls, meanwhile, remained undefeated overall, improving to 7-0 with a 67-38 victory over Lakeview.
Garland took control from the opening tip, using a 13-5 run to take the lead. The Patriots (4-4) tried to hang around in the second quarter, but the Owls pushed the advantage into double digits in the third quarter and closed on a 17-2 spurt to put it away.
Zuby Ejiofor had a big game with 21 points to lead Garland, with Kobe Bratton scoring 18, Aaron King tallying 14 and Ugo Ejiofor adding 11 for the Owls. Lakeview got 12 points from Amir Mason and six from William Kamara.
Though some teams have non-district games scheduled next week after Christmas, the 9-6A season is not slated to resume until Jan. 2, and among the games, Rowlett will host North Garland and Sachse goes on the road to face Garland.
