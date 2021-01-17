The 9-6A boys basketball teams were hoping to get back on schedule this weekend, but additional COVID-19 cases created even more uncertainty going forward.
Sachse did get its game against Lakeview played on Friday and it was a good night for the Mustangs, who claimed a 62-45 victory to improve to 3-2 in district play.
Sachse opened strong on a 14-5 run, but the Patriots had an answer, as they closed the gap to 23-22 at halftime.
The Mustangs were clinging to a three-point lead heading to the fourth quarter, but took control from there, outscoring Lakeview 25-11 in the final frame to secure the win.
R.J. Chatman scored 15 points, Dylan McKeon tallied 13 and Kelechi Eziagwu and Alex Orji each added nine. Dallas Smith led all scorers with 20 points for the Patriots, while William Kamara chipped in with nine.
It was part of a tough three-day stretch for Lakeview, who dropped three games in three days.
The Patriots suffered a 55-37 loss to Wylie on Thursday, as the Pirates pulled away in the second half behind 18 points from Jordan Hudgins, 13 from Kwame Massally and eight from Kobe Watkins.
Smith led Lakeview with 13 points, with Trey Wilson adding seven.
Lakeview (0-5) returned to the court on Saturday but the result still did not go to its liking, as Naaman Forest improved to 3-2 with a 55-49 win.
The Rangers, who also posted a 68-60 victory over South Garland on Thursday, used 13 points from Drealyn Mosley, 10 each from Autavius Hobbs and Devean Deal and eight from Justin Whitmore.
Kamara paced the Patriots with 12 points, while Amir Mason and Elijah Mack each added eight.
In the marquee match-up on Friday, Garland remained undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a 57-45 victory over Wylie, who dropped to 4-1 after suffering its first district loss.
The Owls led by seven at halftime and were able to push the advantage out to 39-26 at the end of three quarters.
Zuby Ejiofor had 19 points, Kobe Bratton scored 16 and Aaron King added 14 for Garland, while Massally tallied 15 points and Tyler Booty had 14 for the Pirates.
Rowlett (0-4), which had its Friday date with South Garland postponed, will return to the court on Tuesday to host rival Sachse. Lakeview hosts North Garland and Garland looks to stay undefeated against surging Naaman Forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.