It has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Sachse through the course of the 9-6A season.
The Mustangs dropped two of their first three games, but countered with a five-game winning streak to rise to the upper tier of the standings.
Sachse had since dropped back-to-back games and the prospect of a third in a row at the hands of a Wylie team that defeated them the first time would put the Mustangs’ playoff standing in jeopardy.
But after its recent dip, Sachse is hoping it is heading back up the mountain after claiming big 65-57 win on Tuesday.
The Mustangs improve to 7-4 in district, putting them in the middle of a five-team logjam in the playoff race with Garland (9-2), Naaman Forest (8-3), Wylie (7-3) and South Garland (6-4).
Sachse trailed at halftime, but came roaring out of the locker room, going on a 23-6 run to take a 46-32 lead. The Pirates made a small charge in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.
Dylan McKeon led the Mustangs with 22 points, Alex Orji had one of his biggest games with 19 and R.J. Chatman was also in double figures with 11. Wylie got 14 points from Kobe Wiggins, 11 from Tyler Booty and 10 from Donaven Davis.
Garland moved into sole possession of first place after a 52-38 win over Rowlett. The Owls outscored the Eagles 32-22 in the first half and were able to keep them at arm’s length the rest of the way. Aaron King led the way for Garland with 16 points, Zuby Ejiofor had nine and Ugo Ejiofor added six, while DeShon Harris paced Rowlett with 17 points, followed by Corey Earl with six.
Garland finds itself alone in first place because Lakeview was able to use an Amir Mason 3-pointer as time expired to claim a 52-51 victory over Naaman Forest.
While it might not be possible for the Patriots to get back into the playoff mix, they are capable of beating anybody, as they showed on Tuesday and in last week’s win over Garland.
Mason and Dallas Smith led Lakeview with 15 points, while William Kamara and Trey Wilson each had nine. The Rangers got 12 points from Drealyn Mosley, 10 from Devean Deal and eight each from Autavius Hobbs and Justin Whtimore.
The X-factor for the last two weeks has been South Garland, who had to miss a good portion of the early schedule under quarantine, setting them up to play a rigorous slate of seven games in nine days.
The Colonels went 2-1 last Wednesday through Friday and then picked up wins over Rowlett and North Garland on Monday and Tuesday to move to 6-4.
South Garland raced to a 21-12 halftime lead and steadily pulled away from there. T’Johnn Brown had 14 points and Brandon Nave scored nine for the Titans, while William Knuckles and Augustine Chibuke each tallied nine for the Raiders.
If the Titans can continue that roll and knock off Wylie in their last make-up game on Thursday, it would forge a three-way tie for third place heading into the final three games of the season.
There are two other big games on the horizon on Friday as Sachse travels to play at Naaman Forest and South Garland hosts Garland.
