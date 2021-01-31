While some district races are merely a formality at this stage of the season, that does not apply to 9-6A, where there is plenty of drama yet to unfold.
Another round of games brought another round of changes as the race for the playoffs continues to heat up.
Rowlett had upset on its mind against district-leading Naaman Forest, but could not overcome a slow start in a 58-48 loss.
The Rangers (8-2) jumped to the early advantage and extended the lead to 34-22 at halftime. The Eagles (1-8) made things interesting, closing to within 46-40 at the end of three quarters, but Naaman Forest was able to fend off the comeback.
Drealyn Mosley led the Rangers with 20 points, Devean Deal was also in double figures with 10 and Justin Whitmore added nine. Rowlett got 14 points from Corey Earl, 10 from Landen Johnson and nine from Nathan Parra.
Naaman Forest is tied for first place with Garland (8-2), who picked up a 53-37 win over North Garland (1-9) on Friday.
It was a methodical effort for the Owls, who led 31-19 at halftime and were never threatened the rest of the way.
Zuby Ejiofor paced Garland with 20 points, with Jordan Hudson and Ugo Ejiofor also in double figures with 10 each. Augustine Chibuko had 15 points, Levi Brady scored nine and William Knuckles chipped in with five for the Raiders.
Wylie (7-2) kept pace with the leaders after a 48-41 win over Lakeview. Jordan Hudgins tallied 14 points and Kobe Wiggins added eight as the Pirates opened a 28-16 halftime lead and held off a Patriots push in the second half.
The Patriots got 13 points from Dallas Smith, 11 from Amir Mason and eight from Jordan Woods.
The game of the night saw South Garland rally from a huge deficit to earn a 83-78 overtime victory over Sachse.
Behind 26 points from Dylan McKeon and 24 from R.J. Chatman, the Mustangs (6-4) led 63-45 at the end of three quarters, but the Colonels outscored them 29-11 in the fourth to force overtime and then edged them, 9-4 in the extra frame.
T’Johnn Brown and Jalil Brown each had 19 points and Tyson Wakeland added 16 for South Garland (4-4).
It was part of a busy week for the Colonels, who are trying to play catch up after having to be quarantined twice.
South Garland had begun its busy stretch in successful fashion on Wednesday with a 72-55 win over North Garland.
The Titans got off to an inauspicious start and trailed by nine after one quarter, but they came roaring back, outscoring the Raiders 27-7 in the second to take a 34-23 lead into halftime.
South Garland maintained control in the second half behind 22 points from Quinton Perkins, 12 from Dvon Turner and nine from T’Johnn Brown.
William Knuckles had a big game for North Garland with 27 points, while Augustine Chibuke was also in double figures with 15.
The Colonels did not fare as well on Thursday, when Garland moved into a tie for first with a 84-58 victory.
The Owls raced to a 45-20 halftime lead, and unlike on Friday, South Garland was unable to rally from a sizable deficit.
Kobe Bratton and Zuby Ejiofor each tallied 20 points, Ugo Ejiofor had 16 and Aaron King scored 15 for Garland while Brandon Nave and Tyson Wakefield recorded 17 and 11 points, respectively, for the Colonels.
South Garland’s seven games in nine days odyssey continues when it hosts Rowlett on Monday.
Tuesday features a full slate of games, with Sachse hosting Wylie in a key showdown, Rowlett at Garland, North Garland at home against South Garland and Lakeview hosting Naaman Forest.
