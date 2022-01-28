Friday was another light schedule in 9-6A boys basketball, with just one of the four games able to be played.
That was a battle between two of the district’s top teams, with Wylie (7-1) able to stave off Naaman Forest (6-3) for a 66-53 victory to secure its spot in second place.
The game was tied at 12-12 after one quarter, but the Pirates edged out to a 27-21 halftime lead and were able to edge away in the second half.
Donaven Davis had a big night for Wylie with 24 points, Jordan Hudgins scored 16 and Messay Gharbin added 15. The Rangers got 19 points from Autavius Hobbs, 18 from Drealyn Mosley and seven from Justin Whitmore.
With the rash of postponements, Naaman Forest is the only team that has played all nine of its games. Wylie and South Garland (1-7) have each logged eight games, district-leading Garland (7-0) has played seven, while Sachse (2-4), Lakeview (2-4), North Garland (2-4) and Rowlett (1-5) have three games to be made up, setting up for a busy couple of weeks.
Assuming there are not further complications, the 9-6A season is scheduled to resume on Tuesday with Sachse hosting South Garland, Rowlett at Naaman Forest, Lakeview at home against Wylie and Garland at North Garland.
The first make-up game is slated for Wednesday with North Garland hosting Lakeview. After Friday’s regularly-scheduled games, three more make-ups are set for Saturday with Rowlett at Wylie at noon, Garland at Lakeview at 1 p.m. and North Garland at Sachse at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.