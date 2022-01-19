It has not been the smoothest ride through the first weeks of the 9-6A boys basketball season for Rowlett and Sachse, but both walked off the court feeling better about themselves on Tuesday, as they each notched victories.
The Eagles improved to 2-4 with a 59-55 victory over South Garland.
Despite a late start time with the game not tipping off until after 8 p.m., Rowlett showed no signs of any effects, opening the game on a 16-4 run and it took a 30-16 lead into halftime.
It was not over, though as the Titans were not finished. They closed to within 11 at the end of three quarters and then outscored the Eagles 23-16 in the fourth, but Rowlett was able to do enough down the stretch to hold on for the victory.
Matthew Ellis paced the Eagles offense with 13 points Chika Elogonye had 12 and Obie Jordan was also in double figures with 10. South Garland got 13 points from Dvon Turner, 12 from Jederris Carr and nine each from Daniel Smith and Jeremiah Toliver.
The Mustangs now stand at 2-4 after going on the road and notching a big 46-42 win over Lakeview.
Sachse trailed by two at halftime but rallied to take a 39-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter and its defense took over from there, limiting the Patriots to just five points in the final frame.
R.J. Chatman had a big game with 20 points and four assists, Trey Wright tallied 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds and the Mustangs as a team were clutch from the free throw line, converting 17-of-20 attempts (85 percent).
In a showdown for first place, Garland is now the lone undefeated team in the district, as it moved to 6-0 with a 45-30 victory over Wylie (5-1). Aaron King scored 19 points, Zuby Ejiofor had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Jordan Hudgins added 12 to pace the offense and the Owls defense did the rest.
Naaman Forest (4-2) solidified its hold on third place with a 65-51 victory over North Garland.
The big difference was the middle quarters, which saw the Rangers turn a six-point deficit into a 49-38 lead.
Drealyn Mosley led Naaman Forest with 20 points, Autavius Hobbs tallied 18 and Coleman Craddock added 15. The Raiders got 13 points from Chukwuemeka Bielonwu and 11 each from Augustine Chibuko and Harrison Casco.
Rowlett and Sachse will each try to build on its momentum on Friday, but it will only happen for one, as they resume their rivalry at Sachse. Naaman Forest tries to make a statement at Garland, North Garland hosts Lakeview and South Garland is at home against Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.