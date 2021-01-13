With a number of 9-6A games postponed on Tuesday for an assortment of reasons, Sachse was able to take the court and it made the most of its opportunity, evening its district record at 2-2 with a 64-62 win over Naaman Forest.
The Mustangs jumped out to an early seven-point lead and pushed that advantage to 52-42 at the end of three quarters.
The Rangers made a run in the fourth, but Sachse was ultimately able to hold on for the two-point win.
R.J. Chatman and Dylan McKeon each scored 19 points to pace the Mustangs, while Alex Orji and Kai Smith were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Naaman Forest got 17 points from Coleman Craddock and 11 each from Justin Whitmore and Drealyn Mosley.
Just two weeks into the 9-6A season, the standings have an incomplete look to them.
Due to a variety of COVID-19-related postponements, Sachse, Rowlett and Garland have each played four games, while South Garland has only one district contest under its belt.
Though there is a limited body of work from which to draw from, a couple of things are clear and that is the Owls and Wylie have established themselves as they early teams to beat.
Garland continued its torrid start to the season on Friday, improving to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in district with a 57-44 win over Rowlett, who fell to 0-4 in 9-6A.
Zuby Ejiofor is a frontrunner for district most valuable player honors and his talents were on display once again on Friday, as he poured in a game-high 24 points. The Owls also got eight points from Aaron King and seven from Jordan Hudson.
The Eagles had a balanced scoring effort that included eight points from Wesley Shepherd and seven each from Jeremiah Evans, Matthew Ellis and Landen Johnson.
Wylie had a busy, but successful weekend, winning a pair of games to move to 3-0.
The Pirates started on Friday with a hard-fought 61-54 overtime win over Sachse.
The Mustangs (1-2) trailed 28-17 at halftime, but came roaring back in the third quarter, using a 20-4 run to turn a double-digit deficit into a five-point lead.
But Wylie was able to regroup in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then outscored Sachse 9-2 in the extra period to pull out the win.
Dylan McKeon had a game-high 24 points for the Mustangs, with Kai Smith scoring 13 and Alex Orji chipping in with six. Tyler Booty led the Pirates with 18 points, with Kobe Wiggins and Kwame Massily also in double figures with 15 and 13, respectively.
Just a few hours later, Wylie returned to the court for a Saturday matinee, where it claimed a 62-46 victory over Naaman Forest (1-1).
It was a methodical effort for the Pirates, who grabbed the early lead and steadily built on it, taking a 52-36 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Wiggins led the charge with 26 points, with Booty tallying nine and Masilly and Messay Gharbin each adding eight.
The Rangers got 13 points from Autavius Hobbs, 10 from Drealyn Mosley and eight each from Coleman Craddock and Justin Whitmore.
Some teams will be busier than others as some of the postponements start to get made up, as there are games on the schedule Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
