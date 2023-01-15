The first half of the 9-6A boys basketball season came to a close on Friday and it featured one of the best games of the season to date, with Sachse holding off Rowlett in overtime for a 79-76 victory.
As a result, the Mustangs improve to 7-1 and remain in a tie for first place with Wylie, while Rowlett dropped to 5-3.
R.J. Chatman hit two clutch free throws to seal it late and finished with a game-high 19 points. Chatman was one of four Sachse players in double figures, as Trey Wright and Daniel Gete each tallied 15 points and Trae Brown added 13.
The Eagles also had a quartet of double-digit scorers, as Andre Polk and Devin Murray each scored 15 points, Matthew Ellis had 14 and DeShaun Mustafa chipped in with 10.
Rowlett’s loss allowed Naaman Forest (6-2) to move into sole possession of third place after its 57-52 win over Wylie East (4-4).
It was not easy, as the Raiders opened the game on a 15-5 run. The Rangers still trailed by nine at halftime, but made their move in the third quarter, outscoring Wylie East 24-8 to take a 39-32 advantage.
The Raiders tried to make a push in the fourth, but Naaman Forest was able to hold on behind 18 points from Drealyn Mosley and 14 from Pardon Mangwiro.
Garland (3-5) was able to outlast Lakeview (2-6) in overtime to earn a 65-63 victory.
The game was tight throughout, but the Owls were able to do just enough, with J.R. Moore tallying 23 points and Chuks Ejiofor adding 14. Abe Ibekaku led all scorers with 24 points for the Patriots and Julius Spencer was also in double figures with 12.
In the other game of the night, South Garland (2-6) notched its second district victory as it topped North Garland, 53-42.
Sachse will look for its fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday at Wylie East and Rowlett hosts Garland. District co-leader Wylie returns to action after its bye with a road date against North Garland and Lakeview is at home to take on South Garland.
