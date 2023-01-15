ROWLETT VS SACHSE BOYS BASKETBALL
Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The first half of the 9-6A boys basketball season came to a close on Friday and it featured one of the best games of the season to date, with Sachse holding off Rowlett in overtime for a 79-76 victory.

As a result, the Mustangs improve to 7-1 and remain in a tie for first place with Wylie, while Rowlett dropped to 5-3.

