Garland and Wylie have risen to the top of the 9-6A boys basketball standings through the early stages of the district season.
On Tuesday, Rowlett and Sachse were hoping to make a push of their own as they took on the district co-leaders.
The Mustangs were in the hunt from the start, but a basket in the final seconds allowed the Pirates to escape with a 30-28 victory at Sachse High School.
The entire game was a low-scoring affair, with the Mustangs (1-2) able to take a 14-12 lead into the break.
The scoring picked up a bit in the third quarter, and Sachse was able to maintain a 25-22 edge.
But baskets were tough to come by during the final eight minutes, and Wylie (4-0) was able to do just enough, including netting the game-winner late, to pull out the two-point win.
Chase Upton paced the Mustangs with 12 points, R.J. Chatman had five and Cade Cole chipped in with four. Donaven Davis tallied a game-high 13 points for the Pirates, with Jordan Hudgins adding seven.
The Eagles (1-2) got off to a slow start and could not recover, as the Owls improved to 4-0 with a 66-25 win on Tuesday.
Garland opened the game on a 23-5 run to take control. While Rowlett tried to hang around during the middle frames, the game ended like it started, with the Owls reeling off a 16-0 spurt to pull away for the win.
Zuby Ejiofor had another big night for Garland with 23 points, with Kobe Bratton adding 13 and Aaron King chipping in with eight.
The Eagles got seven points from Matthew Ellis and five each from Chika Elengonye and Chris Crowe.
Naaman Forest evened its district mark at 2-2 with a 59-54 win over Lakeview.
The game was close throughout, but the Rangers were able to edge out to a 39-33 lead at the end of three quarters and then hold on until the end.
Naaman Forest employed a balanced scoring effort, with Drealyn Mosley, Justin Whitmore, Coleman Craddock and Autavius Hobbs all in double figures.
North Garland notched its first victory of the 9-6A season with a 67-51 win over South Garland.
The Raiders held a five-point lead at halftime and then took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 22-7 to propel them to the victory.
North Garland got a big night from Augustine Chibuko, who poured in 27 points, with Alex Yosia scoring 12 and Chukwumeka Bielonwu also in double figures with 11. South Garland got 16 points from Jeremiah Toliver, 14 from Jederris Carr and nine from Tyson Wakefield.
On Friday, Sachse will look to bounce back at Naaman Forest, while Rowlett tries to do the same at home against Lakeview. Wylie looks to stay undefeated when it hosts North Garland, with Garland on the road to take on South Garland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.