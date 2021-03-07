The battle for the 9-6A championship has boiled down to a two-team affair heading into the final week of the regular season and Sachse is the team to catch.
The Mustangs (10-1-1, 31 points) remained in first place with a 2-0 victory over Lakeview on Friday. Elias Robles tallied a goal and an assist, Dalessandro Rios had a goal and Harun Spahalic added an assist.
Rowlett (9-2-1, 28) dropped a bit off the pace after suffering a shootout loss to Garland.
The Eagles got a regulation goal from Hudson Meisner off an assist from C.J. Washington, but the Owls matched that with a score from Eric Salazar.
Garland (6-4-2, 22), who is also playoff-bound, was then able to prevail in penalty kicks thanks to strong play from keeper Noe Jimenez.
Naaman Forest got off to a strong start by jumping to a 2-0 lead, but Wylie was able to rally for a 4-2 victory.
Sachse will look to hold on to the district’s top spot on Tuesday when it plays at South Garland, while Rowlett tries to stay within striking distance at home against Lakeview, with the Mustangs and Eagles slated to meet in the 9-6A finale on Friday.
LAST WEEK
Sachse and Rowlett both know they are heading to the playoffs, but the battle for the 9-6A championship got a lot more interesting last Wednesday.
The Mustangs suffered their first district loss with a 2-1 upset at the hands of Wylie.
Sachse got a goal from Gavin White in the first half, but the Pirates countered with a pair to take a 2-1 halftime lead and it would remain that way until the end.
The setback allowed Rowlett to close to within one point of the Mustangs after its 2-0 win over Naaman Forest.
Bryce Norris and C.J. Washington posted goal, with assists from Connor Meisner and Tyler Griffin, and the defense made sure it would stand up until the end.
North Garland is also heading to the playoffs and it picked up a 3-1 victory over Lakeview. Eric Arteaga, Ricky Andrade and Christian Flores provided the goals for the Raiders.
