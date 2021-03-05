ROWLETT BOYS SOCCER HUDSON MEISNER
Photo Courtesy of Chris McGathey

Sachse and Rowlett both know they are heading to the playoffs, but the battle for the 9-6A championship got a lot more interesting on Wednesday.

The Mustangs (9-1-1, 28) suffered their first district loss with a 2-1 upset at the hands of Wylie.

Sachse got a goal from Gavin White in the first half, but the Pirates countered with a pair to take a 2-1 halftime lead and it would remain that way until the end.

The setback allowed Rowlett (9-2-0, 27) to close to within one point of the Mustangs after its 2-0 win over Naaman Forest.

Bryce Norris and C.J. Washington posted goal, with assists from Connor Meisner and Tyler Griffin, and the defense made sure it would stand up until the end.

North Garland (6-3-2, 22) is also heading to the playoffs and it maintained its hold on third place with a 3-1 victory over Lakeview. Eric Arteaga, Ricky Andrade and Christian Flores provided the goals for the Raiders.

Garland (6-4-1, 20) moved within one point of securing the fourth and final playoff berth with a 2-1 win over South Garland.

The teams will be back in action on Friday, as Sachse looks to bounce back at home against Lakeview. Rowlett will play at Garland, Wylie hosts Naaman Forest and North Garland is at South Garland.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

