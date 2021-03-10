The battle for the 9-6A championship has boiled down to a two-team affair heading into the final week of the regular season and Sachse is the team to catch.
The Mustangs (11-1-1, 34 points) maintained their hold on first place with a 3-0 shutout of South Garland on Tuesday.
Sachse has used an assortment of different players on offense all season long and that continued against the Colonels, as Cooper Tea, Ethan Sampson and Jonathan Majano provided the goals and the defense did the rest.
Rowlett bounced back from a shootout loss to Garland with a 2-1 victory over Lakeview on Tuesday.
Oscar Martinez assisted on both second-half goals for the Eagles (10-2-1, 31), the first scored by Anthony Morales, and then the game-winner netted by Tyler Griffin.
Rowlett remains three points off of Sachse’s pace, opening the door for them to earn a share of the 9-6A title when the two teams meet on Friday at Sachse. The Mustangs won the first meeting, 4-0.
North Garland (7-3-2, 25) continued its strong play, as a pair of goals from Christian Flores as the difference in a 2-0 win over Wylie on Tuesday.
Garland (6-4-2, 22) has already clinched the fourth playoff berth and were scheduled to take on Naaman Forest on Tuesday.
Pending that result, that could create another huge match-up on Friday when the Owls take on the Raiders with seeding possibly at stake.
