Like the girls, the Sachse boys also had a successful week, picking up four victories in five days.
The most impressive of those was the last one, when the Mustangs handed Rowlett a 4-0 loss in a Saturday matinee between the top two teams in 9-6A.
Ethan Sampson led the way with two goals and an assist, Haris Dunic and Gavin White each found the back of the net and Elias Robles and Cooper Tea added assists.
Sachse (9-0-0, 27 points) not only stays perfect in district, it widens its lead for first place over Rowlett (7-2-0, 21) to six points.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the Mustangs had used goals from Harun Spahalic and Tea, with assists from Sampson and Gavin Clymer, to pull out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Garland.
The Eagles also found themselves in a battle on Friday, but a goal from Gabriel Hernandez proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory against South Garland.
In addition to the quick turnover, Naaman Forest put in extra work with a pair of shootouts. The Rangers tied third-place North Garland on Friday, with the Raiders pulling out the extra point in the shootout.
Naaman Forest then battled Lakeview to another 2-2 draw on Saturday, but this time was able to claim two points with the win in penalty kicks.
Though Lakeview had to settle for one point on Saturday, it was a successful weekend, as Saul Leija and Daniel Gaona scored to lead the Patriots to a 2-1 victory over Wylie on Friday.
Sachse will look to stay perfect on Tuesday at North Garland and Rowlett hosts Wylie. As teams jockey for position in the middle of the standings, Naaman Forest is at home against South Garland and Lakeview hosts Garland.
