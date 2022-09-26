Rowlett and Garland have engaged in some high-scoring affairs over the years, but Friday was not one of them. The defenses took center stage for both teams, but it was the Owls who were able to do enough on offense to claim a 19-0 victory at Williams Stadium.
Garland (4-1) remains alone atop the standings with a 3-0 record in 9-6A, while the Eagles fall to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in district play.
The Owls actually got off to a good start offensively, marching down the field on their first drive, which was capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Keyuntae King to take a 7-0 lead.
It stayed that way until the second quarter, when Rowlett hurt itself with a turnover and Garland cashed in, with another scoring run by King to make it 14-0 going into halftime.
The defenses continued to make big plays in a scoreless third quarter. The Owls added a field goal from Pedro Orozco in the fourth and a little more insurance with a safety later and the defense did the rest to complete the shutout effort.
It was the first time that the Eagles had been shut out in a game since a 48-0 loss to Sachse in 2018.
The Mustangs were hoping to build on their first district win over Rowlett last week, but Wylie East had other ideas, as the Raiders (4-0, 2-0) remained undefeated with a 45-17 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Wylie East set the tone on the game’s opening possession when Jaedon Hubbard threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Washington, Jr., for the first of three scoring strikes between the two.
Washington was in the end zone again later in the first quarter when returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown.
Sachse (1-4, 1-2) got on the board late in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal by Alex Alvarado.
The Raiders took control with a quick flurries of plays in the second quarter, as Hubbard threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Washington, and following an interception, Michael Henderson broke free for a 31-yad scoring run and it was suddenly a 26-3 game.
The Mustangs were able to find the end zone just before halftime when Brenden George threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kaliq Lockett to close to within 26-10 at halftime.
But that momentum would not carry over, as in the third quarter, Washington caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Hubbard and then scored on a 68-yard run to push the advantage to 38-10.
Sachse would get a late touchdown run from 13 yards out from Grayson King, to make it 45-17, but that was as close as it would get.
North Garland (2-3, 1-2) saw its second-half comeback attempt fall just short in a 28-24 loss to Wylie (3-1, 2-0) on Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium.
The Pirates struck first on their opening drive on Layne Chapman’s 6-yard touchdown run, but the Raiders cut it to 7-6 when they returned a fumble for a score.
The second quarter largely belonged to Wylie.
Early in the quarter, Jagger Bale threw a 12-yard scoring strike to Hayden Stewart, and on the next drive, Bale found Sean Carter for a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-6.
The North Garland offense got into the end zone for the first time on a 50-yard pass from Godspower Nwawuihe to Javius Green, but the Pirates came right back, with Bale finding Martaveion Sanders on a 16-yard scoring strike to take a 28-12 lead into halftime.
North Garland, who actually outgained Wylie on the night, drew closer in the third quarter with a touchdown run by Jaden Davis, and late in the fourth, Nwawuihe hit Mateo Howard on a 17-yard score to close to within 28-24, but the Pirates were able to hold on in the end.
Lakeview bounced back from a loss to Garland on Thursday in a big way with a 62-0 victory over South Garland.
The Patriots (3-2, 2-1) scored early and often en route to building a first-half lead.
Johnathan Hester had a 6-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, Jack Dustin had a 2-yard scoring run and Derrick Brown found the end zone from 10 yards out to open a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Lakeview kept the pressure on in the second, as Kendrick Sanders had a 13-yard touchdown run, Savion Hunter broke free for a 51-yard score and Dustin added his second of the night to give them a 41-0 halftime lead.
As an encore to his long touchdown run, Hunter returned the second-half kickoff 87 yards to the end zone.
The Patriots added two more scores, as Kendrick Sanders threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Julius Spencer and Ahmari Graham had a 25 yard scoring run to provide the final margin.
