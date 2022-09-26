ROWLETT FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Brad McClendon, bhmimages.com

Rowlett and Garland have engaged in some high-scoring affairs over the years, but Friday was not one of them. The defenses took center stage for both teams, but it was the Owls who were able to do enough on offense to claim a 19-0 victory at Williams Stadium.

Garland (4-1) remains alone atop the standings with a 3-0 record in 9-6A, while the Eagles fall to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in district play.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.

