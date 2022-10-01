The first half of the season was a rough one for Rowlett, who finished with a victory for the first time since 1998.
On Friday, the Eagles were able to take out some of their frustrations, as they rolled to a 49-14 victory over South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Devonta Crow rushed for three touchdowns and Andrew Ellison threw for a pair of scores for Rowlett (1-3 in 9-6A, 1-5 overall while the defense kept the Titans (0-4, 1-5) in check.
For a team that has been struggling, a good start always helps and they got just that, as Ellison threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to James Okolo and then scored on a 2-yard keeper to open a 14-0 lead.
Crow scored the first of his touchdowns with a 1-yard plunge early in the second, but South Garland was able to answer, with Mirko Martos throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Rueben Dais to make it 21-7 at the half.
Rowlett stepped on the gas in the third quarter, as Crow had touchdown runs of 36 and 4 yards sandwiched around a 7-yard scoring pass from Ellison to Rodney Gore as the lead swelled to 42-7.
GerMyius Benson added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and while South Garland would find the end zone one more time on a run by Alvaro Gonzales, that would be the way it ended.
Sachse hung tough with Naaman Forest for a half, but the Rangers pulled away after the break to claim a 39-13 victory on Friday at Williams Stadium.
The Mustangs (1-3, 1-5) moved the ball well at times, but four turnovers were too much to overcome.
That tone was set when Sachse fumbled on its opening drive, with Naaman Forest (2-1, 3-2) recovering and turning it into a 12-yard touchdown pass from Deangelo Perales to Jason Flores to take the early 6-0 lead.
It stayed that way until late in the second quarter, when that same combination hooked up on a 4-yard score, but the Mustangs would march right back down the field, with Brendon Haygood’s 8-yard touchdown run closing the gap to 12-7 just before halftime.
The Rangers got its offense going coming out of the break, as Isaiah Cunning had touchdown runs of 44 and 4 yards, and following another Sachse turnover, Perales threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Dylan Turner to make it 32-7.
The Mustangs tried to mount a comeback in the fourth, with Khalyse Harris scoring on a 3-yard run, but Naaman Forest had an immediate answer, as Perales went back to Turner for a 3-yard touchdown pass to make it 39-13 and that is how it would end.
Garland, Wylie and Wylie East entered the week undefeated in 9-6A.
But as of late Friday night, it is the Raiders, the newcomers to the district, who stand alone atop the standings after their 34-7 victory over Garland.
Wylie East quarterback Maddox Fuller attempted only nine passes, but he made the most of them, as he competed seven of them for 111 yards, with three going for touchdowns.
The Raiders defense also did a good job in limiting the Owls, who did not score until the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Jayden Norwood to Keylon Davis, but that is all they would get.
On Thursday, Lakeview (3-1, 4-2) made a huge statement with a 20-10 win over Wylie (2-1, 3-2) at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
It was a defensive battle, as neither team reached 200 yards of total offense, and it was scoreless after one quarter.
The Pirates finally broke the stalemate early in the second quarter on a field goal by Braden Gilbert.
The Patriots responded with a 5-yard touchdown run by Johnathan Whittle and then turned an interception by A.J. Harris into a field goal from Diego Riveroll to take a 10-3 lead into halftime.
After one of the best drives of the game, Lakeview made it a two-score game when Riveroll connected from 32 yards out to make it 13-3.
The Patriots added insurance in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Shawn Lawson to push the advantage to 20-3.
And though Wylie’s Jason Nwokedi returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to make it 20-10 that is as close as it would get.
If Rowlett hopes to climb back into the playoff race, it will need to build on its momentum when it travels to face Wylie at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium.
Wylie East faces South Garland at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium and there are a pair of games with big playoff implications when Naaman Forest meets Garland at 7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Stadium and Lakeview plays North Garland at 7 p.m. Friday at the same site.
