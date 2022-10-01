ROWLETT FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Brad McClendon bhmimages.com

The first half of the season was a rough one for Rowlett, who finished with a victory for the first time since 1998.

On Friday, the Eagles were able to take out some of their frustrations, as they rolled to a 49-14 victory over South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments