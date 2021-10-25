Garland has enjoyed its share of success during more than a century of football, highlighted by GISD’s only four state championships, the last of which came in 1999.
But the Owls have not captured a district title since 2012.
That appears as if it is about to change.
Garland took another step toward an undefeated 9-6A campaign on Friday with a 61-24 victory over North Garland.
The Owls scored on their first nine possessions and the Raiders (1-4, 4-4) were simply unable to keep pace.
Quarterback Cergio Perez had another monster game, throwing for 414 yards and eight touchdowns. Keyunte King rushed 12 times for 151 yards and Garland had a trio of 100-yard receivers with Jayshon Powers (5-139, TD), Jordan Hudson (6-127, 3 TDs) and Ellis Rogers (10-107, TD).
Sachse and Naaman Forest remained one game behind the leading pace, as each moved to 4-1 and secured their playoff berths.
The Mustangs spotted South Garland an early field goal and then rolled to a 60-17 victory on Friday.
Quarterback Alex Orji threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers as Sachse rolled up more than 500 yards of total offense.
The Rangers did not play a flawless game, but Kinglsey Bennett rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns to help them overcome six turnovers in a 28-13 win against Rowlett.
That loss puts the Eagles’ playoff hopes on the ropes, as they fall to 2-3.
Wylie put the defensive clamps on Lakeview on Friday, holding them to less than 200 yards of total offense in a 24-0 shutout victory.
The Pirates improve to 3-2 in district and not only have a one-game lead on Rowlett, they also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.
That means the Eagles would have to win their final two games, and have Wylie drop its last two, to leapfrog them in the standings.
That will be a tough task, as Rowlett would have to derail undefeated Garland when the teams meet on Friday at Williams Stadium.
Sachse is also in action on Friday in what should be a good game when it hosts Wylie at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Thursday’s action includes North Garland facing South Garland at Williams Stadium and Lakeview hosting Naaman Forest at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
