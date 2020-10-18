The 9-6A season is now two weeks old … sort of.
While half of the district has played a pair of games, Rowlett and Wylie have yet to get started as they have spent the time in COVID-19 quarantine.
So while incomplete, the district race is starting to take on shape.
Garland has not made the playoffs since 2015, but they have positioned themselves early to end that drought as they are off to a 2-0 start with Thursday’s 14-7 victory over Naaman Forest.
The game was a defensive battle for much of the night, but the Owls delivered when they needed to most. Ellis Rogers made a circus catch along the sideline that caught the attention of social media and Cergio Perez then hit Jordan Hudson on a 7-yard touchdown pass with only seven seconds remaining for the game-winning score.
The Rangers, a playoff team a year ago, fall back to 1-1.
Sachse and Lakeview each had their openers pushed back, but both got started on the right foot with victories on Friday.
Alex Orji rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another and James Adams returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score as the Mustangs dominated North Garland en route to a 41-7 victory.
The Patriots got a battle from South Garland for one half, as they clung to a 14-12 halftime lead, but they shifted gears after the break to pull away for a 49-19 victory.
Lakeview was without the services of star running back Camar Wheaton, so Zechariah Duncan got the call and he responded with 200 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Rowlett and Wylie return to action in games they should be favored to win this week. The Eagles host 0-2 North Garland at 7 p.m. Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, while the Pirates take on South Garland, who is also 0-2, at the same site on Friday.
The other match-ups have potentially big playoff implications depending on how the rest of the schedule is able to play out.
Sachse hosts Garland at 7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Stadium in a clash of undefeated teams, while Naaman Forest will be at home to take on Lakeview on Friday at Williams.
