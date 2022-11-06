Sachse entered last week knowing it had to take care of business on Friday if it had any hopes of making the playoffs.
Then, when the threat of inclement weather came into the conversation, the Mustangs had one less day to prepare, as their tilt with North Garland was moved up to Thursday.
The change had no effect on Sachse, who came out like a well-oiled machine as it rolled to a 63-21victory over the Raiders at Williams Stadium.
(For more on this game, see https://starlocalmedia.com/rowlettlakeshoretimes/sports/primetime-performance-sachse-overwhelms-north-garland-with-unstoppable-offense/article_2c3efbfc-5d2d-11ed-a08e-f7889349436d.html ).
The Mustangs had done their part and then they got the other result they were looking for, as Wylie pulled away from Garland for a 28-10 win, allowing Sachse to claim the final playoff berth out of 9-6A.
All season long, Rowlett knew it was a better team than its record indicated.
But in a tightly-contested district race, a couple of missteps left the Eagles on the outside looking in at the playoffs picture.
Despite that, Rowlett still entered its regular season finale with something to prove and it did just that.
Facing an undefeated Wylie East team that had already secured the 9-6A championship, the Eagles took it right to them, and ended their unblemished run with a 35-28 victory on Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Rowlett’s (4-6) 4-4 district record actually puts them tied for fourth place, but tiebreakers eliminated them from the playoffs.
Though the Raiders (7-1, 9-1) are still outright district champions and the top seed in the playoffs, the loss denied them their first undefeated regular season in program history.
If Wylie East thought they were playing a down team with nothing to play for, the Eagles sent an early message that was not the case with an extended march that ended with Andrew Ellison finding Corey Kirkling for a 5-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.
The Raiders looked as if they were going to dismiss the upset bid in quick fashion, as Terrell Washington, Jr. had a short touchdown run and Sawyer Altobeli caught a 11-yard scoring strike from Jaedon Hubbard to take a 14-7 lead.
But Rowlett showed the fast start was no fluke, as Ellison hit Trey Long for a 7-yard score and GerMyius Benson’s 9-yard touchdown run gave them a 21-14 halftime lead.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter, as Ellison went back to Kirkling for a 10-yard touchdown pass, and when Benson found the end zone on a 10-yard run in the final minute of the frame, the Eagles suddenly had a 35-14 lead.
There was no quit in the Raiders, as Hubbard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Kason Atkins and 58 yards to Tristan Lee to make it a one-score game at 35-28.
Things then got real interesting when Wylie East recovered the onside kick, but the Rowlett defense rose to the occasion, forcing the turnover on downs to allow them to run out the clock and celebrate a satisfying win.
Like Rowlett, Lakeview (4-4, 5-5) entered Friday’s finale knowing it was out of the playoff race, but it still had something to play for.
The Patriots showed that pride and picked up a 27-13 win over playoff-bound Naaman Forest (5-3, 5-5) at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Quarterback Kendrick Sanders completed 20-of-38 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown to Julius Spencer, who had a big night with 11 receptions for 146 yards.
Lakeview got a pair of field goals from Diego Riveroll and Savion Hunter provided the biggest play of the night, as his 77-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter put the game away.
That overshadowed a nice game by Naaman Forest running back Isaiah Cunning, who had 24 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown, while Deangelo Perales threw for 104 yards and a scoring strike to Hayden Denton.
The Owls (4-4, 5-5) controlled their own destiny entering Friday, but Wylie (6-2, 7-3) took control late for a 28-10 victory to end the Owls’ season.
The Pirates got off to a good start, as Layne Chapman had a 10-yard touchdown run and Cam Pruitt threw a 17-yard scoring strike to Jagger Bale to open a 14-0 lead.
Garland finally got untracked late in the first half, as Jayden Norwood broke a 24-yard touchdown run to get on the board and Pedro Orozco kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it a 14-10 game going into halftime.
But the Wylie defense stood strong in the second half, and the offense put together a pair of draining drives, culminating in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Bale to Dane Farley and a short scoring from Layne Chapman that made it 28-10 and that is where it would end.
With Sachse making the playoffs rather than Garland, it bumped Wylie East down to Division II, with the Mustangs joining Wylie in the Division I bracket.
The Mustangs will take on 10-6A champion Rockwall (9-1) in their bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The Pirates, the top seed in Division I, will square off with Horn (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.
Wylie East will host Rockwall-Heath (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium, while Naaman Forest travels to take on Royse City (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium.
