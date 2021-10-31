The top three teams in 9-6A all held serve this week as they prepare to turn their attention to the upcoming playoffs.
Garland (6-0 in 9-6A, 9-0 overall) continues its quest for its first undefeated regular season since 2002 as it posted a 41-14 victory over Rowlett on Friday at Williams Stadium.
Cergio Perez threw six more touchdown passes—three to Jordan Hudson, two to Ellis Rogers and another to Aaron King—and Jayshon Powers provided the balance on the ground, rushing for 139 yards.
For Rowlett, Devonta Crow rushed for 137 yards, Harris Boyd threw a touchdown pass to Xander Moughalian, Corey Kirkling had eight catches for 128 yards and Ernest Thomas, who came on in a back-up role at quarterback, rushed for a score.
Sachse (5-1, 6-3) wrapped up the top seed in the Division I bracket with a 38-7 win over Wylie on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Quarterback Alex Orji accounted for 230 total yards and four touchdowns and Dane Norberg rushed for 115 yards and a score, while the defense did not allow a point until late in the fourth quarter.
Naaman Forest (5-1, 5-1) will be the second seed in the Division II bracket as it held off a late charge to post a 30-22 win over Naaman Forest on Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Kingsley Bennett rushed 24 times for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Tray Walton threw for a pair of scores to Jaden Flores and Mike Deluna to pace the Ranger offense.
Patriots quarterback Jonathan Hester II threw for 300 yards, Caylon Montgomery had 10 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown and Dermaine Arnett and Khamani Gary also scored for Lakeview, who trailed 30-0 late in the fourth quarter before scoring 22 late points to make things interesting.
North Garland (2-4, 5-4) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 45-21 victory over South Garland (0-6, 0-9) on Thursday at Williams Stadium.
Godspower Nwawuihe threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns and added two more on the ground. Jaden Davis rushed for two touchdowns and De’Aundre Johnson, De’Corais Taylor and Isaiah DeLeon all had scoring grabs.
The Titans’ Jimmy Shelly threw two touchdown passes, Tyreon Key had another big game with seven catches for 178 yards and a pair of scores and Jacob Crim added a touchdown reception.
The Raiders join Rowlett in a tie for fifth place at 2-4, just one game behind Wylie (3-3) heading into finale week.
As fate would have it, North Garland squares off with Wylie at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium.
The Pirates are in with a win, while a Raider victory would complicate things.
A North Garland win, coupled with a Rowlett loss to Lakeview on Thursday, would put the Raiders in the playoffs.
A Raider win and an Eagle victory would create a three-way tie for fourth and the final spot would be decided on tiebreakers.
With a 14-point cap, Rowlett would be even (31-13 loss to Wylie, 24-7 win against North Garland) with Wylie plus-14 and North Garland minus-14.
Therefore, the Raiders would have to win by 14 or more on Friday to create another tiebreaker, which would likely be a coin flip.
Whoever emerges with that final spot will be the second seed in Division I and will take on Rockwall in the bi-district round, while also in Division I, Sachse will host Mesquite in its opener.
In Division II, Garland will take on Tyler Legacy, with Naaman Forest drawing the tough assignment of facing 10-6A champion Rockwall-Heath.
