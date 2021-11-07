The final week of the 9-6A season still left some open questions, namely if Garland could complete an unblemished regular season and who would rise to the occasion to claim the fourth and final playoff berth.
Garland and South Garland entered Friday’s season finale on opposite ends of the standings.
The undefeated Owls quickly dismissed any hopes the Titans had of an upset, racing to a 21-0 lead less than three minutes into the game and putting up 70 points in the first half as they cruised to a 70-14 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Garland (7-0 in 9-6A, 10-0 overall) completes an undefeated regular season, its first since 2002.
The Owls defense forced turnovers on South Garland’s first four possessions and the offense cashed them into touchdowns.
Jayshon Powers scored on a 7-yard run, Keyunte King found the end zone from one yard out and Cergio Perez hooked up with Jordan Hudson on a 26-yard scoring strike to open a 21-0 lead just 2:40 into the game.
Garland was far from finished in the opening quarter, as Charles Allen hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Perez, Michael Landon recovered a blocked punt in the end zone and Powers added a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0 heading to the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Titans, the second frame was more of the same, with Aaron King catching a 57-yard touchdown pass from Perez and the Owls converting another turnover into points with a 54-yard scoring run by King to push the lead to 56-0.
To the Titans’ (0-7, 0-10) credit, they never stopped battling and they got on the scoreboard when Jaden Holland threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Crim.
But the Garland offensive machine kept marching, with King breaking free for a 40-yard touchdown run and Perez finding Ellis Rogers on a 7-yard score to make it 70-7 at halftime.
The Owls put in the reserves for the second half, with South Garland accounting for the only points late in the third quarter on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Holland to Tyreon Key to provide the 70-14 final score.
Two weeks ago, North Garland was on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.
But the dominoes fell their way in a couple of games to give them a chance and on Friday, the Raiders seized it, picking up a 30-14 victory over Wylie at Wylie ISD Stadium to secure their first playoff berth since 2009.
After forcing a Pirate punt, North Garland (3-4, 6-4) embarked on what was perhaps a season-defining drive. Starting at their own 4, the Raiders took up nearly nine minutes on a 16-play, 96-yard drive, capped by a fourth-down conversion when Jaden Davis found the end zone on a 2-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.
Midway through the second quarter, North Garland put together another time-consuming drive, with quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe scoring on a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0.
Wylie (3-4, 3-7), who would have secured the final playoff berth with a win of its own on Friday, did not go away quietly and got on the scoreboard when Isaac Phe threw a 23-yard scoring strike to Blake Fuller to close the gap to 13-7 going into halftime.
But the Raiders reestablished control in the third quarter.
Nwawuihe threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to De’Aundre Johnson and later in the quarter, he had a 50-yard run to set up his own 1-yard keeper for a score that extended the lead to 27-7.
The Pirates tried to hang around, with Phe finding Adrian Bryant for a 42-yard touchdown run, but the North Garland defense forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter and Maddox Lopez added some insurance with a 32-yard field goal as the Raiders claimed the 30-14 victory.
In other action, Sachse (6-1, 7-3) and Naaman Forest (5-2, 5-2) engaged in a back-and-forth affair, with the Mustangs ekeing out a 21-20 victory on Friday at Williams Stadium.
Rowlett (2-5, 2-8), meanwhile, saw its fourth-quarter comeback attempt fall just short in a 19-16 loss to Lakeview (2-5, 5-5) on Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Because of North Garland’s margin of victory over Wylie, if the Eagles would have won, that would have created a three-way tie for fourth place and the final playoff berth would have been decided via a tiebreaker.
But as it stands, it is the Raiders who will be joining the Mustangs in the Class 6A Division I bracket.
Sachse earned a home game with its win, but has a dangerous bi-district date against Mesquite (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
North Garland, meanwhile, will hit the road for an early game as it faces Rockwall (8-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Garland will shoot for its 11th consecutive victory when it takes on Tyler Legacy (5-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium, while Naaman Forest meets 10-6A champion Rockwall-Heath (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
