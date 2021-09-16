The 9-6A football teams—most of them, at least—have had three weeks to work out the kinks during the non-district portion of the schedule.
This week, the race to the playoffs officially kicks off with the start of the district season.
Some teams have built a solid foundation from which to grow from during the last month, while others are looking forward to a fresh start.
Here is a look at the field:
Sachse (1-2)
While all of the Garland ISD programs have enjoyed periods of success during their respectively histories, no team has been as consistent as of late than the Mustangs.
Sachse has made nine playoff appearances in the last 10 years, with three undefeated regular seasons and five district championships during that span.
The Mustangs have played one of the toughest non-district schedules among 9-6A teams, and the early returns are that if nothing else, their games will be high-scoring and entertaining, as they have a pair of shootout losses to Coppell (42-28) and Denton Braswell (38-28) sandwiched around a 64-42 win over Red Oak.
Sachse had a potential 9-6A most valuable player candidate in quarterback Alex Orji. In just three games, the senior has completed 42-of-83 passes for 638 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 36 carries for 343 yards and six scores on the ground.
Luke Keefer got off to a good start with 40 rushes for 339 yards and three touchdowns, but missed last week’s game, while R.C. Reeves has also contributed in the ground game with 179 yards on 39 attempts.
Orji has spread the ball around, with 10 different receivers recording catches, led by Jhett Creel (10-140, 2 TDs) and Jamari Harts (9-179, 4 TDs).
The defense has given up some points against some good offenses, but should be solid going forward.
They are solid up front with linemen T.K. Burnley Albion Krasniqi and Michael Lowe and last week, Jaydon Gibbs had four tackles, including two for loss, with a pair of quarterback pressures, Levi Shirley registered 11 tackles and Jacob Gonzalez made nine stops.
Rowlett (0-3)
The Eagles have gotten off to a tough start under new head coach Derek Alford with losses to Waxahachie, Plano and McKinney, but the potential is there for a turnaround.
Harris Boyd threw for 365 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the opener, but did not play last week, with James Okolo getting the start under center.
Colton Yarbrough is a solid running back and Devonta Crow found the end zone last week, while Ernest Thomas and Corey Kirkling give Rowlett a pair of reliable options at receiver.
There is also talent on the defensive side of the ball, particularly up front with Michael Okeyode-Ibuken, Jacory Brown and Uba Aniyam.
Garland (3-0)
The Owls were the most popular pick to win the district coming into the season and they have done nothing to diminish those claims.
Garland opened the season with a pair of blowout wins over Kimball (55-13) and Richardson (55-3), but perhaps its most impressive victory came last week in a 49-21 rout of private school power Plano Prestonwood Christian.
The Owls, who returned 18 starters last year’s playoff team, have a number of offensive weapons with quarterback Cergio Perez, running backs Jayshon Powers and Keyunte King and wide receivers Jordan Hudson, Ellis Rogers and Charles Allen.
The defense has also been stout, with seven different players already recording interceptions and an active group of tacklers that includes Keylan Smith, James Holmes, Tray Alexander, Zalen Reynolds and Chace Biddie.
Lakeview (3-0)
The Patriots underwent a change in the offseason with the departure of coach Kendall Miller and the arrival of Anthony Saincilaire to lead the program.
The early returns have been positive, as Lakeview has posted double-digit victories over Arlington Sam Houston, Irving MacArthur and North Mesquite.
Quarterback Jonathan Hester has been efficient through the air and is also a capable runner.
Zechariah Dunston has paced the ground game and the Patriots have several capable receivers, including Savion Hunter, Caylon Montgomery, Dermaine Arnett and Johnathan Whittle.
The defense is also a solid unit with seven returning starters, including lineman Trey Wilson, linebacker Isaiah Ellis and defensive backs Jamar Rhodes, A.J. Harris and Zavion Wright.
North Garland (3-0)
The Raiders have not made the playoffs since 2009 but are off to one of the best starts in recent history with victories over Irving, Hurst L.D. Bell and Berkner.
That record is even more impressive considering North Garland returned only four starters from last year’s team.
Quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe was a fore in last week’s 57-51 win over Berkner. Nwawuihe threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 170 yards and four more scores.
Jaden Davis is another key component in the rushing attack and receivers De’Aundre Johnson, Isaiah DeLeon, Mateo Howard and De’Corais Taylor all had nice games last week.
Naaman Forest (0-0)
The Rangers have quietly been establishing a run of success in recent years. Despite having three losing records in the last five years, they have found a way to qualify for the playoffs in each of the seasons.
Naaman Forest enters the district season as a big question mark, though as it has yet to take the field yet due to COVID-19-related postponements.
Jaden Flores is expected to be the starting quarterback after getting some action in a back-up role last year.
Running back Kennedy Bennett was a 1,000-yard rusher last season, but the Rangers will be looking for receivers to step up.
The offensive line is a good one with all-district honorees Markis Deal and Justus Perales, while the defense has been one of the keys to the team’s success in recent years.
South Garland (0-3)
The newly-named Titans have endured some tough times in recent years, having not won more than two games in a season since their last playoff campaign in 2012.
South Garland has gotten off to a tough start, but its offense did show signs of life in last week’s 46-28 loss to Richardson.
Quarterbacks Tyreon Key and Jimmy Shelly each had positive moments throwing the ball and spearheaded the ground game, while Jacob Crim could be one of the district’s top receivers and had seven grabs for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns a week ago.
Wylie (0-3)
The Pirates have won more than six regular season games just once during the past decade, but they have made the playoffs in eight of those years, so they are not worried about their 0-3 start.
Last season, Wylie was winless midway through the year but won the game it needed to against Rowlett to secure a playoff spot.
Quarterback Isaac Phe has shown some potential, Blake Fuller is a workhorse on the ground and Cole Hatzenbuehler, Seth Kramer and Erick Vargas have made plays in the passing game.
