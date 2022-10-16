Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak.
The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
Sachse has shown flashes of its potential at times, but on Thursday, it put it together to earn a key 48-29 victory at Williams Stadium.
The Mustangs improve to 2-3 in district and 2-5 overall, and draw even in the loss column with the Owls, who fall to 3-3 and 4-4.
Sachse pounded Garland on the ground, as Pope Akanna had 25 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown and Brendon Haygood and Grayson King each rushed for a pair of scores.
Quarterback Brenden George provided the complement through the air, completing an efficient 12-of-17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Haygood got the scoring going with a 6-yard touchdown run to grab an early 7-0 lead.
The Owls found the end zone for the first time on a 5-yard run by De’Adrian Hardy, but Haygood’s second score gave Sachse a 14-6 lead at the end of one quarter.
There might have been a feeling of here-we-go-again in the second quarter when the Owls got a touchdown run from Keyuntae King and a field goal from Pedro Orozco to take a 16-14 lead, but the Mustangs answered, as King’s 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute gave them a 20-16 advantage at the break.
The teams traded scores in the third quarter, with Garland getting a short score from Hardy and Sachse getting a 16-yard strike from George to Santana Quinn to take a 27-23 lead into the fourth.
This is the stage of the game where it has gotten away from the Mustangs at times this season, but this time, they dominated.
Grayson King broke free for a 43-yard touchdown run and after a quick punt, George hooked up with Kaliq Lockett for a 27-yard score to open a 41-23 advantage.
Garland tried to make one final push, with Jayden Norwood’s 19-yard touchdown making it interesting, but Sachse recovered the onside kick attempt, and turned it into a 6-yard scoring run by Akanna that put it away at 48-29.
Rowlett found itself in the same situation as the Mustangs, needing to topple one of the teams it is chasing in the standings to get back into the playoff race.
The Eagles (2-4, 2-6) did just that, as they rallied from a 15-3 halftime deficit to claim a 27-26 victory over North Garland (2-3,3-4) on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
(For more on this game, visit https://starlocalmedia.com/rowlettlakeshoretimes/sports/digging-deep-eagles-rally-from-halftime-deficit-to-knock-off-north-garland/article_c0c95184-4cc3-11ed-9c7a-2bfd89a2d7ce.html ).
Naaman Forest (4-1, 4-3) took care of business on Friday with a 47-7 victory over South Garland (0-6, 1-7) at Williams Stadium.
Deangelo Perales completed 14-of-19 passes for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Jason Flores.
The Rangers ground game hit the Titans from a number of different angles.
Isaiah Cunning led the way with 16 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Taylor Green, Ivan Garcia, Kejuan Martin-Richard and Elijah Glover also rushed for scores.
South Garland’s lone score came in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Mirko Martos to Jonas Brown.
The marquee game of the night featured the two non-GISD teams as Wylie East (5-0, 7-0) remained undefeated in 9-6A with a 26-19 victory over rival Wylie (3-2, 4-3).
The teams went back and forth all night, but the Raiders struck the decisive blow in the final minute when Jaedon Hubbard hooked up with Terrell Washington, Jr., on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Hubbard was 16-of-26 for 179 yards and three touchdowns on the night, two of which went to Washington.
Heading into this week, Wylie East is the lone undefeated team, followed by one-loss Naaman Forest, and after that, it is chaos, with six teams in the hunt for a playoff berth.
Sachse will look to take care of business as the favorite when it takes on South Garland at 7 p.m. Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Rowlett and Lakeview (3-2, 4-3) meet at 7 p.m. back at HBJ for another crucial game for both sides, Naaman Forest travels to Wylie to take on the Pirates as the Rangers try to stay out of the muddled middle and Wylie East tries to stay unbeaten when it faces North Garland at Williams Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.