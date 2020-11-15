With three weeks left in the regular season, the 9-6A standings have an odd look to them.
Sachse (3-3, 3-2 in 9-6A) is in fourth place, but has already clinched one of the district’s four playoff berths.
The Mustangs rolled over South Garland in a 57-13 rout in a seeding game on Thursday.
Sachse would have likely been moving on to the playoffs even with a normal district slate being played.
Wylie is a little different matter.
The Pirates had not won a game this season entering last week, but given the district’s decision to determine playoff teams based on the results of the seeding games, they made the most of their opportunity.
Wylie (1-5, 1-3), who is still in seventh place in 9-6A, is nonetheless headed to the playoffs after handing Rowlett (3-1, 3-1) its first loss with a 30-27 decision on Friday.
The Eagles, despite remaining tied for first place, are left to wonder what might have been, despite having games left to be played.
Last week’s seeding games took on playoff implications when North Garland and Lakeview each had COVID-19 issues, forcing the district to once again reshuffle to schedule.
The other two playoff berths are slated to be determined on Thanksgiving weekend, as North Garland meets Naaman Forest on Friday at Williams Stadium and Garland takes on Lakeview on Saturday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, with the winners joining Sachse and Wylie in the postseason field.
