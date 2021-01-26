There are just three rounds of games remaining in the 9-6A season and one coveted playoff berth is left to be decided between a trio of teams following Tuesday’s action.
Rowlett (5-6) and Garland (5-6) enter the stretch run tied for fourth place, with Naaman Forest (4-7) lurking one game back.
The Eagles did what they needed to on Tuesday with a 69-36 win over North Garland.
Rowlett has a pivotal stretch over the next week, but did not get caught looking ahead, as it opened the game on a 14-5 run and led 30-15 at halftime. They did not let off the brakes, pushing the advantage to 20 at the end of three quarters and outscoring the Raiders 23-10 in the fourth.
Mallorie Miller enjoyed a big night with 20 points, Riana Carter tallied 16 and Jesse Tan was also in double figures with 13. North Garland got 14 points from Alexa Phillips and six from Deborah Onadeko.
That win allowed the Eagles to move back into a tie with Garland, who dropped a 50-20 decision to Sachse.
The game was tight for a while, with the Owls hanging within 23-16 at halftime, but the Mustangs reeled off a 19-4 run in the third quarter to take control and then shut Garland out 8-0 in the fourth.
Crislyn Rose paced Sachse with 26 points, Brianna Salazar had nine and Micah Cooper and Londyn Oliphant each chipped in with four. Xyllize Harrison had nine points and Krishan Jiles added seven for the Owls.
The Rangers slipped a game off the pace after a 66-21 loss to Wylie. The Rangers dug themselves an early hole, trailing 41-6 at halftime, and never could recover.
Sianne Hill, Bailey Harris and Lynn Nwachukwu each had 12 points for the Pirates, while Naaman Forest got seven points from Kaylee Bennett and five from both Cherion Johnson and Kaylyn Minor.
Rowlett has a pair of huge games in the next few days, hosting Naaman Forest on Friday and then playing at Garland on Tuesday. The Eagles posted a 20-point win over the Rangers in the first meeting, but lost a close decision to the Owls.
Those two games are huge, but also because Rowlett closes the season against undefeated Lakeview.
Garland has the most favorable schedule, as outside of the showdown with Rowlett, it will also face North Garland (1-10) on Friday and South Garland (0-11) in the finale.
Naaman Forest will need to find a way to knock off Rowlett and then hope for the best, with season-ending dates against Lakeview and Sachse.
The 9-6A title could be decided on Friday when Lakeview (11-0) travels to take on second-place Wylie (10-1). The Patriots have been dominant nearly every night, but the Pirates were able to slow the pace and stay close in a 28-20 decision in the first meeting.
That is not the only big game for Wylie, who also has a road date next Tuesday against a Sachse team that is currently the third seed, but also has a chance to bump up to No. 2.
