Due to various COVID-19-related quarantine situations with different teams, it was difficult to forecast the playoff picture at the 9-6A midpoint last week.
But even though not every team is fully caught up, after a number of make-up games, the playoff picture is starting to take shape.
Lakeview punched its ticket to the playoffs as it remained undefeated with a 83-6 win over North Garland on Tuesday to improve to 9-0.
Wylie remained a game back in the loss column, moving to 7-1 with a 66-4 victory over South Garland.
The Pirates raced to a 55-1 lead at halftime and was in cruise control from that point.
Lynn Nwachukwu led Wylie with 16 points, Bailey Harris had 11 and Ding Kir added eight, while Kyla Williams led the Colonels (0-9) with three points.
Sachse solidified its hold on third place with a 72-21 win over Rowlett, to wrap up a busy week.
Crislyn Rose scored 21 points, Londyn Oliphant had 18 and Neenah George added nine for the Mustangs, who raced to a 44-9 halftime lead. Riana Carter and Jesse Tan had seven and six points, respectively, for the Eagles, who fell to 4-5 and into fifth place after Garland’s 46-28 win over Naaman Forest.
The Owls doubled up the Rangers, 12-6, in the first quarter and then used a 12-2 run to take a 24-8 halftime lead and that margin would stand up until the end.
Krishan Jiles scored 16 points, Kayla Mentee had 15 and Xyllize Harrison added nine for Garland, while Naaman Forest got 13 points from Kaylee Bennett and 11 from Kaylyn Minor.
Sachse’s game on Tuesday was its fourth in the last six days and its busy stretch will continue as it tries to get caught up.
The Mustangs are slated to play at Wylie in a key game tonight, and then will be right back in action on Thursday with a home date against Naaman Forest and again on Friday at North Garland.
Rowlett will try to bounce back on Friday, but it will not be easy against a tough Wylie team that won the first meeting.
