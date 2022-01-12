Heading into the Christmas holidays, Rowlett was sitting in the bottom half of the standings with a 1-2 record.
It has been a different story since returning from the break, and the Eagles continued their surge on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to three games in a row with a 55-27 victory over Garland.
The Owls had been coming off their first district win, but Rowlett quickly ended any ideas they had of an upset.
The Eagles opened the game on a 15-4 run and by halftime, the advantage had swelled to 31-11.
It was more of the same in the second half, as Rowlett steadily pulled away. Jordan Myers led a trio of Eagles in double figures with 12 points, with Emma Rumore and Makayla Johnson each tallying 10.
Garland got 11 points from Amaiya Dennis and five each from Kayla Mentee and Kyndal White.
In the marquee matchup of the night, Sachse established itself as the team to beat, rolling over Wylie in a 49-21 victory in a clash of teams who entered Tuesday unbeaten in 9-6A.
Charish Thompson had 13 points and Crislyn Rose scored 11 for the Mustangs, who opened the game on a 26-3 run and never looked back.
(For more on this game, see https://starlocalmedia.com/rowlettlakeshoretimes/sports/rising-to-the-top-mustangs-roll-over-pirates-in-battle-of-undefeated-teams/article_1d8e65b0-7369-11ec-bf58-cb320cc1a764.html)
Rowlett improved to 4-2 with its win and now finds itself tied for third place with Lakeview (4-2), who picked up a key 35-23 victory over Naaman Forest (3-3).
The Eagles and Patriots will lock horns on Friday at Rowlett to determine who will be in third place heading into the second half of the district season.
Sachse will try to complete an undefeated first half with a road date at Naaman Forest, Wylie tries to bounce back against North Garland and Garland is at South Garland.
