The 9-6A girls basketball standings have seen two separate tiers for the first few weeks, but those lines were blurred on Friday.
Garland picked up an important 57-50 win over Rowlett to move into a tie for fourth place with the Eagles at 3-3.
Rowlett got off to a good start and led 17-8 after one quarter. The Eagles were still up heading to the fourth, but the Owls heated up when it mattered most, closing the game on a 19-8 run to rally for the win.
Xyllize Harrison had a big game for Garland with 25 points, with Krishan Jiles also in double figures with 11. Rowlett had a balanced scoring attack that featured 11 points from Jordan Myers, nine from Jesse Tran and eight each from Riana Carter, Emma Rumore and Makayla Johnson.
Lakeview is still the lone undefeated team in the district, as it improved to 6-0 with a 75-15 victory over Naaman Forest.
The Patriots sprinted to a 29-6 lead at the end of one quarter and followed that up with a 21-1 run in the second to take a 50-7 lead and they were able to put it in cruise control from there.
Aja Scott led a trio of Lakeview players in double figures with 18 points, followed by 16 from Sana’a Baker and 12 from Jaliya Sharp. Kaylyn Minor had eight points to pace the Rangers, while Erynne Tolbert chipped in with three.
North Garland, meanwhile, picked up its first district win with a 40-29 victory over South Garland.
WEDNESDAY
On Wednesday, the district was able to play a trio of games that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
Lakeview remained undefeated with a 62-22 win over Garland. The Patriots followed a similar dominating script, leading 22-9 after one quarter, 36-13 at halftime and 58-16 at the end of three periods.
Wylie took care of Rowlett in a 62-37 victory. The Pirates opened the game on a 21-8 run and pushed the advantage to 34-16 at the break.
Lynn Nwachukwu led Wylie with 16 points, followed by Payton Miller with 14. Jordan Myers paced the Eagles with 11 points, with Mallorie Miller and Jesse Tan adding eight and six, respectively.
Naaman Forest jumped on South Garland early and rode that momentum to a 63-29 win.
The Rangers opened the game on a 17-2 surge, and while the Colonels played better from that point, Naaman Forest was able to keep them at arm’s length.
Freshman Kaylee Bennett poured in a game-high 21 points, Cherion Johnson knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter as part of a 15-point night and Erynne Tolbert was also in double figures with 14. South Garland got five points each from Kanira Smith and Aliyah Bell.
The first half of the district season arrives on Tuesday, but that will also mark the start of a busy stretch for Sachse.
Lakeview (6-0) leads Wylie (4-1) in the race for the district title by virtue of its 28-20 win in the head-to-head meeting.
The Mustangs, meanwhile, have had three games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, and is 2-1. Sachse’s quarantine is scheduled to end on Wednesday, meaning they will have four games to make up.
As for the scheduled action on Tuesday, Rowlett faces a tough chore when it goes on the road to take on Lakeview, Garland hosts South Garland and North Garland has a home date against Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.