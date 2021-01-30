One raced was settled on Friday and another showdown was set up as the 9-6A season heads into its final week.
Lakeview secured the district championship with a 38-21 victory over Wylie to remain undefeated at 12-0.
The Patriots knew the Pirates (10-2) would try to slow the pace, as they did when they were the only team to stay within double digits in a 28-20 loss in the first meeting.
But Lakeview nearly matched that point total in the first half, doubling up Wylie, 14-7, in the first quarter and pushing the lead to 26-15 at halftime.
The scoring slowed in the second half, but the Patriots defense was up to the task, holding the Pirates to just six points to prevent any threat of a comeback.
Aja Scott paced Lakeview with 17 points, while Sana’a Baker and Jaliya Sharp each added eight, with Wylie getting nine points from Bailey Harris and five from Lynn Nwachukwu.
Though mathematically, the Pirates could still tie for title in the event that the Patriots struggle down the stretch—a very unlikely proposition for a team that has won its district games by more than 30 points per contest--Lakeview will still be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs due to its head-to-head sweep.
That sets the stage for a pair of huge games on Tuesday.
Sachse took care of business against South Garland, racing to a 38-2 lead after one quarter and cruising to a 78-11 victory.
The Mustangs improve to 9-3 and are now just one game behind Wylie for second place, with those two teams scheduled to meet on Tuesday at Sachse.
The Pirates won the first meeting, but if the Mustangs can earn a measure of revenge, they will force a tie for second place heading into the district finale.
The other matter of business to be settled is the battle for the final playoff berth, where Rowlett (6-6) and Garland (6-6) enter the final week tied after picking up victories on Friday.
The Eagles took care of business, and knocked Naaman Forest out of postseason contention, with a 65-25 victory.
Rowlett raced to a 32-13 halftime lead and then used a 21-7 run in the third quarter to put it away for good behind 15 points from Mallorie Miller, 10 each from Emma Rumore and Riana Carter and eight from Jesse Tan.
Naaman Forest (4-8) got 11 points from Kaylyn Minor and 10 from Jada Hall, but it was not enough.
The Owls kept pace with a 58-15 win over North Garland. Izzy Reese tallied 13 points, Krishan James had 12 and Xyllize Harrison added 10 for Garland, while the Raiders' Deborah Onadeko and Mary Saldana tallied six and five points, respectively.
Garland will host Rowlett on Tuesday with fourth place on the line in a game the Eagles likely need to win to have a shot at the playoffs.
The Owls won the first meeting, 57-50, so a Rowlett victory would even the head-to-head series.
The Eagles also must close with undefeated Lakeview on Friday, while Garland finishes with winless South Garland.
