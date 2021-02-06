Lakeview completed a dream season on Friday, finishing as the undefeated district champions for the first time in school history with a 64-30 victory over Rowlett.
The Eagles (6-8), who saw their playoff hopes dashed on Tuesday with a loss to Garland, were hoping to spoil the party, but the Patriots (14-0) were having none of it, as they jumped to a 35-2 lead after just one quarter.
It was all academic from there, as Lakeview was able to cruise until the end, getting 16 points from Sana’a Baker, 14 from Jaliya Sharp and 12 from Taliyah Harris.
Mallorie Miller scored 17 points and Hailey Hicks chipped in with five for Rowlett.
Sachse and Wylie both entered the night knowing they were headed to the playoffs, but there was still business to attend to as they each have their sights set on the second seed.
The Mustangs improved to 11-3 with a 49-20 victory over Naaman Forest. Sachse seized control from the start with a 23-2 run to open the game and never looked back.
Crislyn Rose and Londyn Oliphant each tallied 14 points and Brianna Salazar added seven for Sachse, while the Rangers got nine points from Kaylyn Minor and six from Kaylee Bennett.
The Pirates (11-3) kept pace with a 79-14 win over North Garland. In a common theme of the night, the game was essentially decided in the opening frame, when Wylie jumped to a 23-1 lead.
Bailey Harris outscored the Raiders by herself with 21 points, Payton Miller scored 13 and Lynn Nwachukwu added 10. North Garland got three points each from Cynthia Ogueri, Pamela Resendiz and Favour Ifediora.
Sachse and Wylie finish tied for second place and will determine seeding via a coin flip or additional game in the days to come.
In the other game of the night, Garland (8-6) had already clinched the fourth and final playoff berth and it will enter the playoffs on a high note after a 46-19 victory over South Garland.
The Owls will draw a co-champion out of 10-6A, where Horn and Tyler Legacy split the title, with the seeding yet to be determined. Rockwall is the third seed, while the fourth is yet to be determined between Skyline and Rockwall-Heath.
