The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, but some basketball teams have been impacted more than others.
Those squads that have been forced into quarantine have had to find a way to get caught up to the best of their abilities and that was the prospect the Sachse girls faced since returning to the court on Jan. 14.
Since that night, the Mustangs played seven games in nine days, including three in a row from Wednesday through Friday.
Though things did not go perfectly, Sachse emerged from that stretch with a 5-2 record, moving them to 7-3 and in sole possession of third place in 9-6A.
The Mustangs capped that busy schedule with a 59-17 win over North Garland on Friday.
Sachse opened the game on a 15-1 run and took a commanding 33-6 lead into halftime, allowing them to put it in cruise control from there.
Crislyn Rose led a trio of Mustangs in double figures with 13 points, with Kennedy Swann scoring 12 and Londyn Oliphant adding 10.
On Wednesday, Sachse dropped a tough 44-39 decision to Wylie. The game was tight throughout and tied at the end of three quarters, but the Pirates were able to outscore the Mustangs 12-7 in the final frame to earn the win.
Crislyn Rose paced the scoring effort with 14 points, with Micah Cooper tallying 10 and Oliphant chipping in with six. Bailey Harris led Wylie with 14 points.
Sachse bounced back quickly on Thursday with a 61-17 rout of Naaman Forest. The Mustangs opened the game on a 21-2 run and then put it away in the third quarter with a 17-4 spurt, with Rose again scoring 14 points and Oliphant and Swann adding 10.
Rowlett dropped to 4-6 after a 43-15 loss to Wylie on Friday. The Eagles did not score a point in the first quarter, but were able to claw back to within 17-9 by halftime.
The Pirates regained control in the third quarter, though, using a 13-3 run to take a double-digit lead and they would pull away from there behind 15 points from Lynn Nwachukwu and 14 from Bailey Harris.
Makayla Johnson scored seven points, Jesse Tan had five and Jordan Myers chipped with three for Rowlett, who finds itself tied for fifth place with Naaman Forest, as those two teams and Garland (5-5), who is one game up in the standings, battle it out for the final playoff berth.
The Rangers bumped up a spot in the standings after Friday’s 53-26 victory over South Garland.
The Colonels (0-10) had their first district win on their minds when they were within 23-21 at halftime, but Naaman Forest responded to push the lead to 10 at the end of three quarters and then closed on a 17-0 run.
Kaylee Bennett had a huge game for the Rangers with 26 points, while Kaylyn Minor added 15, with Aliyah Bell and Jackie Roberts tallying 12 and six, respectively, for South Garland.
Lakeview, meanwhile, continues to go about the 9-6A slate as business as usual, as it improved to 10-0 with a 57-19 win over Garland.
The Patriots, who led 35-12 at halftime, used a balanced scoring effort that featured 12 points from both Sana’a Baker and Aja Scott and eight each from Taliyah Harris, Alexis Gie and Jaliya Sharp.
Xyllize Harrison scored nine points to pace the Owls.
Now that the district is back on schedule, every team has four games remaining on the schedule.
That stretch run begins on Tuesday, with Sachse on the road to take on North Garland and Rowlett hosting Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.