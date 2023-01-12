The 9-6A girls basketball season turned the page to the second half on Tuesday and it was a good start for Sachse and Rowlett.
The Mustangs continued to roll through the competition, as they cruised to a 66-10 victory over Lakeview to remain undefeated in district at 9-0.
Sachse opened the game on a 22-1 run and followed that with a 17-0 surge to take a 39-1 lead into halftime.
Neenah George led the Mustangs with 16 points, Charish Thompson scored 12 and Londyn Oliphant was also in double figures with 10.
The loss by the Patriots (5-4) allowed the Eagles (5-4) to move into a tie for fourth place with their 41-23 victory over Naaman Forest (3-6).
Rowlett led by only two after the first quarter, but opened things up with a 14-4 run in the second and extended the advantage to 33-14 by the end of three.
Jayda Scaife paced the Eagles with nine points, with Kristyn Galloway and Favour Ifediora each adding six, while the Rangers’ Kaylee Bennett led all scorers with 10 points.
Wylie (8-1) remained a game back of Sachse with a methodical 73-12 win over South Garland, getting 18 points from Payton Miller and 12 from Micha Lovelace, while Garland claimed a 56-19 victory against North Garland.
On Friday, the Mustangs and Eagles will resume their rivalry at 5:30 p.m. at Sachse. Garland hosts Lakeview in a potentially big game should the Owls pull out the win, Naaman Forest is at home against Wylie East and North Garland travels across town to face South Garland.
Standings
Sachse 9-0 18-8
Wylie 8-1 19-7
Wylie East 6-2 14-10
Lakeview 5-4 7-12
Rowlett 5-4 7-13
Naaman Forest 3-6 4-15
Garland 3-6 5-9
South Garland 1-8 8-14
North Garland 0-9 1-17
Tuesday’s Results
Sachse 66, Lakeview 10
Rowlett 41, Naaman Forest 23
Wylie 73, South Garland 10
Garland 56, North Garland 14
Wylie East, bye
Friday’s Games
Rowlett at Sachse, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Garland, 5:30 p.m.
North Garland at South Garland, 5:30 p.m.
Wylie East at Naaman Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Wylie, bye
Get the Rowlett LakeShore Times in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.