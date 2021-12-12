The road to the playoffs for 9-6A teams got started on Friday with the start of district play.
While it is a long road ahead, Sachse, Rowlett, Naaman Forest and Wylie got off on the right foot with victories.
The Mustangs not only had a 1-0 start on their minds, but also had a bit of a revenge factor at stake.
Sachse had won at least a share of the district championship every season since 2012 and had won 69 consecutive district games, but both of those streaks came to an end at the hands of Lakeview a year ago, as the Patriots went on to claim the 9-6A crown.
The Mustangs sent an early message that this is indeed a new season, as they rolled to a 60-11 victory.
Sachse left little doubt from the start, opening the game on a 22-1 run and that advantage swelled to 54-5 at the end of three quarters.
The Eagles are also 1-0 after cruising to a 63-23 victory at South Garland.
Rowlett also made the different at the start, using a 27-6 spurt in the first quarter to open a 21-point lead and they steadily pulled away from there, as 11 different players tallied points.
Naaman Forest was a winner on opening night, claiming a 61-31 decision against North Garland.
The Rangers grabbed an early double-digit lead and then reeled off a 17-3 run in the second quarter to open a 39-14 halftime lead.
Naaman Forest was led by Kaylee Bennett with 17 points, Alina Minor had 16 an Mercy Wamet added seven. The Raiders got nine points from Alexah Phillips, seven from Angelicia Monroe and six from Arianna Whigam.
Wylie is the fourth member of the 1-0 club after defeating Garland, 43-31, on Friday.
The Pirates opened a 23-11 lead at the break, and while the second half was tied, that first-half gap held up until the end.
Emily Sherrard was in double figures with 11 points, with Micha Lovelace and Taylor McAfee adding nine and eight points, respectively.
Kyndal White had10 points and Amaiya Dennis scored nine for the Owls.
The teams will take a short break early in the week before returning to district action on Friday.
At least one undefeated team will fall as Rowlett hosts Sachse. North Garland plays at Lakeview, as one of those teams will pick up their first victories, Naaman Forest is at home against Garland and South Garland travels to take on Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.