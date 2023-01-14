Sachse took another step toward the district championship on Friday with a 64-28 victory over Rowlett on Friday.
The Mustangs raced to a 24-7 victory after one quarter and shut the Eagles out in the second, using a 13-0 spurt to open a 37-7 halftime lead.
Sachse put it in cruise control from there as it improved to 10-0 in 9-6A.
Neenah George led the Mustangs with 17 points, Charish Thompson had 14 and Crislyn Rose was also in double figures with 12.
Makayla Johnson had eight points and Jayda Scaife had seven for Rowlett, which dropped to 5-5 in district play.
Wylie East improved to 7-2 in district with a 59-9 victory over Naaman Forest (3-7) and Lakeview (6-4) topped Garland (3-7).
South Garland (2-8) notched its second district victory with a 33-21 decision over North Garland.
Lyric Hull-Chiplin scored 15 points and Kanira Smith had eight for the Titans, who held the Raiders to one point in the third quarter and doubled them up, 14-7, in the fourth.
Mya Montena had five points for North Garland (0-10).
Sachse is expected to face one of the tougher challenges of the stretch run when it travels to take on Wylie East on Tuesday.
Rowlett looks to bounce back when it hosts Garland, Wylie returns to action after its bye to face North Garland and Lakeview is at home against South Garland.
Tuesday: Mustangs, Eagles open second half with victories
The 9-6A girls basketball season turned the page to the second half on Tuesday and it was a good start for Sachse and Rowlett.
The Mustangs continued to roll through the competition, as they cruised to a 66-10 victory over Lakeview to remain undefeated in district at 9-0.
Sachse opened the game on a 22-1 run and followed that with a 17-0 surge to take a 39-1 lead into halftime.
Neenah George led the Mustangs with 16 points, Charish Thompson scored 12 and Londyn Oliphant was also in double figures with 10.
The loss by the Patriots (5-4) allowed the Eagles (5-4) to move into a tie for fourth place with their 41-23 victory over Naaman Forest (3-6).
Rowlett led by only two after the first quarter, but opened things up with a 14-4 run in the second and extended the advantage to 33-14 by the end of three.
Jayda Scaife paced the Eagles with nine points, with Kristyn Galloway and Favour Ifediora each adding six, while the Rangers’ Kaylee Bennett led all scorers with 10 points.
Wylie (8-1) remained a game back of Sachse with a methodical 73-12 win over South Garland, getting 18 points from Payton Miller and 12 from Micha Lovelace, while Garland claimed a 56-19 victory against North Garland.
On Friday, the Mustangs and Eagles will resume their rivalry at 5:30 p.m. at Sachse. Garland hosts Lakeview in a potentially big game should the Owls pull out the win, Naaman Forest is at home against Wylie East and North Garland travels across town to face South Garland.
